Referring to the “Airbridge Project” – an airlift of supplies supplied by the federal government and private health care distributors and led by the White House chief adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner – the official said stated that “the Airbridge that Trump and (Vice President Mike) Pence are talking about coming to Illinois – all of the goods have gone to other states. We got nothing.”

Pence said on Tuesday he had spoken to Pritzker and said, “In the past week and the week to come, more than 450 fans” will head to Illinois.

But the Illinois official told CNN that the demand had in fact been met over a week ago and that the state’s total demand was for 4,000 fans.

“They sent us 450 of our 4,000 ventilation requests 10 days ago,” said the official. “They don’t send anymore.”

The Trump administration also said it sent 300,000 N95 masks to Illinois, which doctors wear when treating people infected with a virus. The state had asked for 1.7 million.

“But in fact,” the official told CNN, “they sent us 300,000 general / medical masks.”

These masks are not considered respiratory protection by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are not completely effective in preventing the transmission of coronaviruses.

The official added: “We are counting on nothing and we probably will not be able to get what we need from the fans by the time we hit a peak later this month.”

Pritzker said at a press conference on Monday that the shipment of personal protective equipment was the third that Illinois received from the federal government, and it arrived on Sunday.

Pritzker said in its first request several weeks ago, the state asked for more than 1.2 million N95 masks, 900,000 surgical masks, 1.6 million gloves, 24,000 gowns, 24,000 glasses, 120 000 face shields and 4000 respirators – but received “a fraction” of that, as he did with his second, larger request.

“I cannot overstate the need for the federal government to intensify and increase the size of its deliveries (of personal protective equipment) to Illinois and, frankly, across the country,” added Pritzker .