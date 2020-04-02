“Congress has left a lot of discretion, much more than people think,” said a former Fed official.

The half-trillion dollar bailout represents a quarter of the $ 2 trillion emergency relief plan that Congress adopted with overwhelming bipartisan support last week. Washington is still marked by intense political backlash against Wall Street’s $ 700 billion bailout in 2008, when insurance giant AIG used taxpayer dollars to pay premiums to the careless rulers who knocked it down the company. This time, Democratic leaders have assured that they had reshaped a Republican plan for a bailout by blank check to avoid a recovery, creating CARES law aid to companies with more than 500 employees to prevent mass layoffs without allowing beneficiaries to redistribute taxpayer money to their own executives and investors.

“We have assured in the bill that any taxpayer money given to the industry goes first and foremost to workers ‘paychecks and benefits, not CEOs’ bonuses, share buybacks or dividends, “said President Nancy Pelosi in her speech to the House before the CARES law was passed.

But the complex language and the multiple caveats of the section of the CARES law devoted to the programs of the Federal Reserve leave to the leaders of the central bank and their partners of the Treasury a significant room for maneuver to structure the aid as they wish. And there are already indications that they are hesitant to weigh down the rescue plan with conditions that are too heavy.

Executing the bulk of the bailout through the non-partisan Fed helped quell democratic fears that the Trump Treasury would create a partisan slush fund to reward the president’s allies. The Fed’s massive financial leverage will also boost bailout power, increasing $ 454 billion in capital in addition to $ 4,000 billion in loans. But the central bank has never sought to ensure that its borrowers protect their workers, and the most prescriptive language of the CARES law applies only to Treasury aid to airlines and companies designated as essential to safety, which most likely means Boeing and perhaps a few struggling oil companies.

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) Has inserted a provision with a list of restrictions on bailed-out companies – including retaining 90 percent of the workforce, wage cuts for executives earning more than $ 3 million a year, bans on outsourcing and offshoring, even protection of collective agreements and union organizing campaigns. But this provision only orders Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “strive” to set up a program with these specifications, and insiders suggest that the Fed does not feel bound by them. And although the CARES law seems to limit companies receiving direct loans under the Fed’s programs to buy back shares, pay dividends or increase executive compensation for a year, it allows Mnuchin to waive these provisions as long as he explains his reasons to Congress.

Democrats have also successfully incorporated certain oversight provisions into legislation, including a special inspector general to oversee spending, but President Trump has already released a signing statement signaling his intention to ignore many of them. Even Democratic congressional aides who worked on the deal admit that Mnuchin and Fed chairman Jerome Powell will have great flexibility in designing the bailout in the next few days. But Democrats hope to be able to increase political pressure enough to avoid a repeat of the 2008 Wall Street rescue.

“The Fed has the power and the responsibility to demand that all large corporations that take taxpayers’ money put workers first,” said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a staunch supporter of an approach to strings. “Congress and the American people will be watching closely to make sure the Fed and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin are doing it right.”

Neither the Fed nor Treasury officials will comment on the matter. But the Fed quietly started to express its unease at the onerous conditions on Monday when it unveiled the terms of two new business credit programs which should play an important role in the rescue. One had no restrictions on how borrowers can use the money, while the other had extremely soft limits on share buybacks and dividends, and only for companies that defer their payments. ready.

These two programs represent an extraordinary escalation in the fight against the crisis, empowering the Fed for the first time to buy corporate bonds and high-quality financial instruments backed by corporate bonds, with the potential to expand to a even more risky corporate debt once the Treasury injects bailout. funds as a safety net.

But while the programs don’t look like the “Trump slush fund” that some Democrats feared, they don’t look like the worker-centered initiatives that some Democrats have promised. Unlike the CARE Act’s separate $ 360 billion small business bailout, they do not require recipients to use the money to keep employees. And unlike the 2008 bank bailout, they impose no limits on executive compensation.

The Fed also announced a “Main Street” lending program that could move the central bank further from its comfort zone, providing liquidity to medium-sized businesses who would not dream of Fed assistance in normal times. Senator Warner’s restrictions were designed with a program like this in mind, but as vice president Krishna Guha of the research firm Evercore ISI wrote in a note to clients, approaching a few strings in term sheets for corporate bond programs “might suggest that Fed lawyers are preparing to adopt a minimalist rather than maximalist interpretation of the new legislation”, rejecting “the new conditionality”.

In a statement, Senator Warner suggested that even if the Main Street loan program does not include the conditions he wanted, it is a victory since the Fed did not even want to make a Main loan program Street when he started pushing for a few weeks ago.

“I am encouraged that the Fed has abandoned this position and is preparing to offer targeted programs that will help businesses keep their doors open and workers employed,” said Warner.

It is natural for central bankers facing a crisis to feel uncomfortable with restrictions that could make borrowers more creditworthy who need loans less likely to apply for them and riskier borrowers who get loans less likely to reimburse them. But some veterans of the 2008 bailouts fear that even if the Fed has a strong legal and economic rationale for focusing on maintaining credit during the pandemic, it could face another intense political reaction if millions of Americans continue to lose their jobs and this is considered insufficiently attentive to their fate.

“From a legal standpoint, the Fed has a lot of flexibility,” says former Fed General Counsel Scott Alvarez, who had to sign a litany of actions pushing the envelopes in 2008. “But you can do anything do it legally correct, and you may still get a bad political reaction. “

The Fed is already relaunching much of its 2008 playbook. It has re-launched programs to support money market funds, the short-term “commercial paper” that large companies use to finance their daily operations, and securities backed by car loans, student loans and other consumer loans. Former Fed Vice-President Donald Kohn said the central bank’s top priority should now be to provide as much support as possible to the stuck economy, which also means trying to avoid avoidable business bankruptcies.

But the Fed is also expected to avoid taking credit risks, and even if massive injections of bailout money should help absorb defaults, let borrowers skip payments or force them to keep workers presumably defaults, which is why the Fed has never done this in the past. At the same time, the crackdown on executive compensation would likely deter some executives from applying for loans, which could complicate the Fed’s efforts to help private liquidity firms survive the epidemic with a workforce. relatively intact.

“You don’t want to put as many handcuffs on these loans as people would rather close their businesses than borrow,” says Kohn. “You want to help them get to the other side.”

An aggressive central bank that takes more risks at the start of a crisis can improve its chances of defusing the crisis, which can reduce defaults and save taxpayers money in the long run. The 2008 bank bailouts were a good example, generating profits for the government. But the bank bailouts were also politically toxic, and Kohn remembers his brutal Senate testimony after the AIG fiasco as the low point in his career. At the end of the day, he says, crisis responders must find a balance between economics and politics, especially when they may have to ask Congress for more money.

“Public support really matters,” says Kohn, who is now at the Brookings Institution. “You might not do exactly what Senator Warner wants you to do, but you also do not want to ignore that kind of feeling. Everyone is making sacrifices right now, and it could be very harmful to give loans to companies that turn around and pay huge bonuses to their CEOs. “