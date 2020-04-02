Jets general manager Joe Douglas summed up his free-will attack on Wednesday, saying the team wanted to be “strategic and disciplined.”

“I think we really had to build a foundation to move forward with the right kind of people and the right kind of depth on our team,” Douglas said during a conference call with reporters. “I feel like all the best teams in the National Football League, they really have good depth.”

The Jets have recruited 14 free agency players, seven new players and seven from their own players. None obtained long-term or high-price contracts. Douglas clearly wanted to distribute the money available and not to fall into the trap of excessive free agency spending.

“We also wanted to be financially disciplined,” said Douglas, who works from his home because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I am really confident that we were able to do so during the first weeks of free agency. I think financial discipline will play a big role in helping us build a team that will ultimately have the flexibility to move forward and be a team that has continued, long-term success. “

The Jets’ greatest need at the start of the season was obvious: the offensive line. Douglas added tackler George Fant, guard Greg Van Roten, Connor McGovern center and brought back guard Alex Lewis. No one is a star, but Douglas hopes he can better protect quarterback Sam Darnold than last year’s group.

Speaking of each, Douglas highlighted their ability to play multiple positions and said the top five would play.

“I feel good about the football instincts, the versatility, the tenacity that we have brought to this group,” said Douglas.

Their biggest free agent defender was wide receiver Robby Anderson – who signed a $ 20 million two-year contract with the Panthers. Douglas didn’t go into details about why the Jets didn’t re-sign Anderson.

“Robby was a very good player here,” he said. “He has really helped us a lot in the past year. I am happy for Robby that he is able to get the money he got. I wish him luck in returning to play for his college coach at Temple, Matt Rhule in Carolina. It is a real credit for him to be an undrafted free agent and how he has evolved and where he is now. It is a credit for his hard work. “

The Jets replaced Anderson with Breshad Perriman for an $ 8 million, one-year contract. Douglas spotted Perriman with the Ravens, who took Perriman in the first round of the 2015 draft.

Perriman flopped at Baltimore, but arrived late last season with the Buccaneers.

“He has a unique combo of size and speed,” said Douglas. “Obviously, his career path was different from that of most of the former. I think you saw it two years ago with Cleveland, then at the end of this year. You would be hard pressed to find a receiver that had better numbers than Brashad. I’m really excited by his speed, his ability to take over the defense. I feel like he can come here and make an impact. I have the impression that he will be able to develop chemistry with Sam in the future. ”

Douglas, who was hired as general manager last June, has emphasized character since his arrival at Florham Park. He said it was an essential part of the free agency approach.

“We were looking for players who not only could come in and contribute immediately, but as I have said many times before, would fit the culture that I, Adam [Gase] coach [Gregg] Williams, which everyone is putting up, “said Douglas. “It was important for us to bring these quality players who have their own level of tenacity, intelligence and versatility. It was important for us to involve these types of actors and to make them participate in fair market agreements. “

Douglas and his staff are now preparing for the draft, which begins on April 23. He believes that they are in a good position for the draft after what they have done in free agency.

“We think these signatures give us flexibility in the project,” he said. “This allows us to make decisions that we believe are in the best interests of the Jets.”