Paige Spiranac hopes to be a source of positivity for its 2.3 million Instagram subscribers in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I tried to be positive with all of my content, so I posted home workouts, home golf tips,” Spiranac recently told The Post. “Anything that can distract someone from what’s going on is really scary.”

With the White House and the CDC urging the public stay at home and avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people in the hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the host of the “Playing A Round” podcast continues to check fans via social media, encouraging them to take more serious precautions.

“I had a few friends say at the start,” Oh, it doesn’t matter, I’m young, “and you step back for a second and you say,” Okay, you can’t say that. ” , Spiranac said, “We all have to work together on this, and you can’t be selfish. You have to think of other people.”

Spiranac believes that the uncertain circumstances will be “a good learning experience for many people”.

“I think people are starting to understand now, and I think we are all trying to be there for each other,” she said.

As of Tuesday, there were over 163,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States, According to the CDC. Despite the gloomy forecasts, Spiranac keeps its head high and its supporters in the foreground.

“I just want to continue broadcasting great content for people during this time, and try to be a positive light for them because I know how difficult it can be,” she said.