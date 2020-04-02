It was never a choice for Johnny “Bananas”.

In one of the most dramatic moments in the history of MTV reality TV show “The Challenge”, Bananas – real name Johnny Devenanzio – took the money directly from his partner, Sarah Rice . The 2016 season was called “Rivals III” and it teamed up with the enemies, but the caveat was that the player who performed better in the grueling final would have a chance to keep all the money – in this case, a first prize of $ 275,000 – from their partner.

“The first thing that came to my mind was that I have to do it for myself financially and I have to do it for the show,” he said.

“Why would they put this twist there? And who better to do it than me and Sarah with the story we have. Otherwise, I feel like I’m giving up on people. That’s why I actually say “it’s the fans who took Sarah’s money.” I had to do it for them. If I had shared the money, would we still be talking about it now? “

It’s Bananas, the reality star who speaks: brash. The one who will be back on television on Wednesday evening (8 p.m. MTV) for his 20th appearance on the show, which is entering its 35th season and has been on the air since 1998. There is a different side to 37-year-olds – old.

Devenanzio, who lives in Orange County outside of Los Angeles, cooks all his own meals and “comes in handy” when not on the road with MTV or the NBC travel show he hosts . It adapted to the new reality that we have all faced since the coronavirus epidemic. He hopes that “the challenge” can be the distraction that people need during those times when there is no live sport to provide it.

“I always say, what people envision for me, in reality it’s not who I really am,” said Devenanzio, who was six-time champion of the show. “This guy you talk to – Johnny Bananas – in real life, would never survive” The Challenge “. When I go on the show, it’s like armor and changing who I am.

“It is a psychological and physical war. One of the hardest things to do is to distinguish between who I am on TV and who I really am. This is another reason why it is important for me to draw a clear line, so I do not completely lose my head like the Joker. “

Devenanzio is the most recognizable face in the series. He has played alongside some of these competitors for years and that means spending two months at a time with them closely.

“I have to deal with these people in front of the camera. I keep my circle very small. You spend so much time with these people and they are really getting on edge. Lots of this new generation that I just don’t like, ”said Devenanzio.

“It makes things more difficult. The larger the circle with which you hang out of the show, the more difficult it becomes when you are there. You are going to have to screw one of them. It adds a whole new problem to your life. Besides, I need an escape, I need a break. I can’t live and breathe “The Challenge” all year round. This is how I maintained and not completely lost my mind. I say completely because there are parts of my brain that [are] failing to make this show years.

“There is no way. To which I subjected my brain, I don’t know. One day, science will study my brain and tell me,” Wow, what is that? ? ” I have my left foot grounded in reality, so when I’m at home I have my normal life away from “The Challenge” and my right foot stuck in chaos. “

Devenanzio places itself at the center of this chaos, apparently every season. He has long-standing rivalries, especially with Wes Bergmann, and categorically rejects the new characters who are often chosen in various reality shows over the years.

Devenanzio’s divisive nature, as well as the athletic ability that is necessary to thrive in the various competitions to which the challengers are subject, is what makes him stand out in the show.

“I’m a producer first, talent second. I know how this show works and what makes TV and intrigue, ”said Devenanzio. “You just have to liquidate people and create a drama. Over the years, I’ve become really good … I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been the one to call producers on stage.

“I go out like a ball when something happens. “You have to get there.” This one is about to hit that one. He discovered that she was sleeping with this guy. “Sometimes moments that last 30 seconds if you capture this on camera are a complex part of a massive script and without this clip, you wouldn’t understand this script. I love to do that.”

A big part of the game is about building alliances to tip the scales in your favor when it comes to voting people in weekly eliminations who decide who goes home each week. This season, the 28 competitors (14 men, 14 women) live in a Soviet-style bunker that added to the stress of the game.

“I appreciate it being over … We have to be in the game 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Devenanzio. “They took everything from us in terms of getting away from the game: no books, no magazines, no contact with the outside world, a 10-minute phone call a week which is nothing. We have to sit there and manage the match day after day.

“It’s all you need to talk about, think about, breathe. It gets really overwhelming. When you have a strategy that comes to fruition, it’s one of the greatest feelings of all time. Plus to win an elimination or a final, orchestrating a well-constructed strategy is one of the greatest feelings of all time. Each season is a test. “