Angela Hernandez: The soup kitchens, their distribution is very weak. All they give now is just a sandwich and a piece of fruit.

Dr. Gupta: Since most of America is invited to stay at home during this epidemic, there is a group of people who cannot: the homeless. And they are among the most vulnerable in our population.

In today’s episode, we will hear advocates from across the country on how their cities are struggling to cope with the homeless crisis during the coronavirus.

This is a problem that affects us all and has never been more evident than in the midst of a pandemic.

I’m Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, and this is “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction”.

Hernandez: Here in this shelter, there are no supplies for anything like toilet paper, soap, hand sanitizer … that sort of thing.

Dr. Gupta: Angela has lived in her shelter for over two years now. We asked him to explain to us what life is like there.

Hernandez: You know, there is nothing disinfected. They don’t clean every day, so we only get cleaning services once a week. The rooms may consist of two or three or four or five in each room. And there is no way to distance yourself from anyone. You know, the beds are 3 feet apart.

Dr. Gupta: Angela says she has a friend at another shelter who has caught the virus from her roommates. He was hospitalized but has now recovered.

Hernandez: That really scary feeling when you don’t know who can be sick and you’re so close to each other.

Dr. Gupta: New York has the largest population of homeless people in the country.

Some, like Angela, live in a shelter, while others are forced to live on the streets or subways.

Giselle Routhier, Coalition for the Homeless: Right now, obviously, New York is probably the epicenter of the crisis. But we also have a record number of homeless people in New York, and this is a problem that predates this epidemic. Before it all starts, we have over 60,000 people sleeping in shelters every night.

Dr. Gupta: They are Giselle Routhier, director of policy at Coalition for the Homeless, a non-profit organization based in New York.

Routhier: Advice from health care professionals directly says that quarantine at home, stay at home, stay away from others. And it is literally impossible to do if you are a homeless person. You don’t have your own place to go.

Dr. Gupta: Many places, such as gymnasiums and public libraries, where street people used to access bathrooms and showers, have now closed.

In addition to housing and sanitation, access to adequate food is also a challenge.

The homeless coalition runs a mobile soup kitchen every night. But because many other services have closed, the demand is even greater.

Routhier: We have vans now going out to the streets to distribute hot meals. But because we are still operating and one of the few who are, the number of people who come to us has increased significantly. And so we see the urgent need on the streets every night. And so it’s extremely urgent.

Dr. Gupta: Already, more than a hundred homeless people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus. Five died.

It is not just an exhibition. Homeless people also tend to have more health problems, which puts them at increased risk if they are infected with the virus.

Randall Kuhn, associate professor of public health at the University of California at Los Angeles, recently co-authored a report on how the new coronavirus would affect the homeless population in the United States.

Randall Kuhn, UCLA: The aging curve of a homeless person accelerates by 15, even 20 years. In other words, we see all of these graphs on how people over the age of 80 are at extreme risk of death from Covid-19. It would be the same risk curve for a 65-year-old homeless person.

Dr. Gupta: While many homeless people in New York live in shelters, in Los Angeles, the situation is reversed.

Kuhn: About 75% of the homeless population is not sheltered on a given night, which means that they live on the street, on the sidewalk, in a camp or in a vehicle.

Dr. Gupta: A source familiar with the situation says that a homeless shelter exposed to the virus could overwhelm two or three hospitals.

And as the fight for personal protective equipment, or PPE, across the country continues, homeless shelters are often at the bottom of the list – after emergency rooms and first responders.

Here is Giselle Routhier again.

Routhier: I mean, when it comes to the homeless, we are far from where we need to be in terms of response. We do not have enough isolation beds. Personnel and isolation facilities do not have access to PPE. And there is just a lot of chaos and not enough real solutions coming quickly enough.

Dr. Gupta: As recently as last week in Las Vegas, a shelter for 500 homeless people was forced to close after a man tested positive for coronavirus.

City and county authorities have created a makeshift shelter for the homeless … in a parking lot. They marked boxes on the floor so that people could sleep 6 feet apart. I saw a picture of the situation, and it is very disturbing.

As government and community organizations scramble to navigate the epidemic, supporters say finding shelter for people on the street is a top priority.

Routhier: I mean, first and foremost, we need to bring people to safe spaces where they can isolate themselves to avoid becoming infected or recovering if they are already exposed and infected.

Dr. Gupta: In the meantime, we see organizations and individuals who offer creative solutions to help you.

In Atlanta, a non-profit organization called Love Beyond Walls has installed portable sinks so that those on the street wash their hands.

Terence Lester, Love Beyond the Walls: We kept hearing, “Man, I’m afraid of getting this virus because I have nowhere to wash my hands.” They do not have the privilege of preserving themselves or even walking to a sink. And I don’t know, my heart dies.

Dr. Gupta: In Pittsburgh, Dr. Jim Withers and his team took to the streets to check on people.

Dr. Jim Withers, Street Medicine Institute: So, I’m here with a team today, and we’re currently testing for Covid virus, as well as assessing people’s needs. It is very important, I think, to remember members of our community who may not be able to go to the standard test areas.

Dr. Gupta: In Seattle, the county purchased an old motel to isolate victims who did not need hospitalization, including the homeless.

And since many hotels are now vacant, defenders in New York and Los Angeles are calling on government officials to use them.

Routhier: There are approximately 100,000 vacant hotel rooms in New York City that we must use immediately to help house the homeless population.

Kuhn: And then the next big question is then once you have a lot of people in the hotels, we can’t suddenly decide one day to kick them out because the economy is working well. We want to think of a way to make it a path to sustainable shelter solutions.

Dr. Gupta: As part of the recent $ 2 trillion stimulus package, the government is allocating $ 4 billion to state and local governments to help the homeless.

Advocates for the homeless say, however, that this is only a short-term solution. And what they really need are sustainable housing options.

Routhier: The crisis has really highlighted the fact that housing is health care and has linked these two issues in a way that people may not have understood before. So the best we can hope for is that people now understand not only how traumatic it is to be homeless, but also how dangerous it is to be homeless and that we can work on permanent solutions.

Dr. Gupta: I have said it over and over again in the past few weeks, but it still rings true. Never before have we been so dependent on each other for our health.

We will come back tomorrow. Thanks for listening.