Now I pass by the shower, perfumes, deodorants, toothbrushes and socks. Also, I probably had that pasta for breakfast.

About a month ago, a mentor set me up with a friend of 30 friends. We went on two great dates: drinks at the quiet bar at Carroll Gardens and a long walk at Prospect Park.

Then the coronavirus went crazy, especially in New York, and fled to my grandparents’ house in Massachusetts with my sister and some of her friends. A good date stayed back in Brooklyn.

Since nothing to lose and nothing more than time, I suggested drinks through FaceTime. We set it up for later in the week.

What do you wear on a digital date at the end of the world when pants are distant memory and no one can see your interest?

“I went for something cuter, tighter on the t-shirt scale,” Ashley Coombs tells me. The 22-year-old graduate student is closing in on his childhood home in Utah, where he is on his way through Bumble, Tinder and Sarana. So far, he has had three dates on FaceTime through various means.

“They went really well,” he says. “In the face of this huge crisis, we must skip the small debate.”

My favorite dates are tight joints like Satsko, a small alphabet bar in Alphabet City, or Welcome to Johnsons, a smelly, sticky dive in Rivington. I was worried about the video gallery may seem to disappoint the senses.

So was Coombs – but even though he sucked that he couldn’t wrinkle his glasses or hold his hands, he noticed that video calls created a shortcut to emotional closeness.

“It feels a lot more natural and intimate,” Coombs says. He also believes that social distance helps him filter players. “People who are interested in FaceTiming want to have a real conversation. They are more vulnerable. “

He regrets his G-rated appointments? “I didn’t bring my curling iron with my parents.”

My hair had also seen a duller day. Confirmation: Do not attempt to smooth the ponytail opening on the 3-day-old bun brush. That ship has sailed. Pull your finger from the middle of the body, shake it out, and then land on a kind of halo that says, ‘Help me.’

Or that was the plan until I talked to Emily Drewello of Maryland.

“Blow dry my hair, then curl it,” the 24-year-old says of her first digital day-to-night look. She couple her loose beach waves with a concealer, a base, a small eye shadow and liner, blush and mascara. He even swapped his PJ pants for jeans. “I wanted it to look like a real day.”

He definitely caught his attention. “His phone died midway through our two-hour conversation,” says Drewello, who sipped cider as he and his dates tied over their strict parents. They planned to walk around the National Mall when the pandemic was over.

Maybe I hadn’t tried hard enough with my non-showy-no-hard look: light blush, mascara and an old sweater that has become my self-isolation suit. I modeled it for my family and I met the blank stare, “Are you serious, right?” Still the lipstick and the most stylish top I had grabbed on my way out of town: a navy ringed Henley shirt from Gap. Sigh.

Finding a background is another challenge. There are not many private corners to care for in the house, so I funded a small room where no one was staying and made sure the grandchild’s overflow bunk bed was outside the frame.

It wasn’t an option for Marley Moos, 25, a Western villager who recently went on a FaceTime date with Hunter, whom he met with Hinge. “The beginning was really difficult. I was in my kitchen and living with a roommate. Imagine being there during the day, but your best friend is sitting there listening, ”Moses says. “He was in the frame and out of the frame working on a puzzle on our kitchen table.”

Coombs, who intelligently ran a dry run with a friend, chose his quiet cellar where he had conference calls for work – “I was sitting in a corner so I had a backlight from the window” – while Drewello is grateful to his parents for turning his childhood dormitories into guest rooms. “There are no more bright blue walls or crazy posters,” he says.

Thalia Perez, 22, of Seattle, was certainly the most prepared.

“I have a studio with a hanging background, it’s black with roses and I have a ring light,” says the nanny, who snaps to the side.

Perez – who knows her brow – says there’s a touch of skin in quarantine: Clavicle is a new cleavage for friends who haven’t seen girls in weeks. He and the date kept things playful: They took three shots each as he showed off his shoes and his record collection. He let him choose a song.

“It became pretty cute and romantic,” he says.

The call lasted five hours. For Perez, it was as good as the real thing – maybe better.

“Being on FaceTime forces you to be attentive and listen to the other person,” he says.

Although it is difficult to measure chemistry through a screen, like Coombs, he thinks that talkability provides a good basis for an IRL date. “I believe we are moving faster in the real world,” he says, “even though they are not physically with you, they can hear you and support you.”

Is it a coincidence that people have the best lives when they are isolated, tired and hungry for human contact? Shhh. We have this.

At last gussied up, I made myself whiskey on the rocks – I really do not like whiskey, but I do like whiskey – and called the date on my computer. Tip # 2: Go full screen for a video call and remove alerts about stomach news. Above all, virtual dates should be espistic.

The cool girl’s whiskey dropped to the floor the second time I ended up on it and ended up wrapping myself in a blanket in 10 minutes, preventing both trace and splintering.

FaceTime dating eliminates some of the hassle: a nice meet and a check fight. But it shrinks to new ones: I partied when I had to get a refill for myself and asked if he would rather be behind the couch or in another room while I was away.

We talked about coronavirus – how can you not? – but also about our jobs, our guilty pleasures and where we have grown up. I held my breath when the “bad connection” message appeared, but I would rather have the technical warranties removed from my date.

We had another conversation a week later; this time I chose an honest beer. It helped to know that if things turned south, I could just take Perez’s advice.

“It’s the easiest escape in the world,” he says. “Just hang up.”