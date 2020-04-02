Part 11 of a series analyze the New York Knicks

Knicks forward Bobby Portis was judged more for his contract than for his contribution.

Taking advantage of the Knicks’ presence on the stars in free agency, Portis won a huge pact of $ 30.7 million over two years to be their backup power.

There was no way Portis could match this money. But the 25-year-old has started massive matches – including beating his former club, the Bulls, on his own with 28 points in 30 minutes in a contest that MSG Network replayed Tuesday night.

Portis, quarantined in his home state, Arkansas, has made $ 15 million this season and a team option of $ 15.7 million exists for next season.

“At the time of signing, it was a bit high, but they had an option,” said an NBA personnel manager to the Post. “So, for that, they had to pay the premium, but I can’t imagine they could keep it.”

Selected by Chicago with the 22nd draft pick in 2015, Portis is expected to become a free agent and is probably worth the mid-level exception that stood at $ 9.2 million last summer, according to talent assessors at the NBA. As the coronavirus pandemic can potentially cancel the season, we do not know what the intermediate level in 2020 free agency will look like.

“People look at it from a different angle – and sometimes unfair – but he stayed in his hallway, knew his role and produced,” said a talent assessor. “You can say that after Marcus Morris, he was responsible for many victories. And it hits a little more than it deserves. “

Never known for his defense or his ball-sharing, Portis joined his third team in five months when he signed on July 1 and was incoherent until the break of the stars.

But in the past 11 games, Portis has averaged 13.5 points on 52.6% of shots, 41.4% (12 of 29) on 3 points. If the season is over, Portis would finish double-digit (10.1 points) with 45% shots and become the only Knick to play in 66 games.

“Bobby was really great last month before the shutdown,” agent Mark Bartelstein told The Post. “He got to know the guys he played with. He was tending towards a good end to the season.

“I think there was a period of adaptation with a new team, the change of coach. There was a lot going on at the same time and it was a difficult time. “

At 6 feet 10 inches, Portis is the prototype for section 4. He has achieved 35.8% of his three pointers this season. However, while an NBA staff member praised his “perimeter skills” and his rebound, Portis’ defense is still in progress.

“He’s struggling with his team’s defense, he’s not a blocker nor a rim protector and he can have trouble with mobile 4s and powerful low pole 5s,” said the man. Staff. “And what is its position – 4 or 5?”

The Knicks responded to calls regarding Portis on the February 6 deadline. His gargantuan contract made the deal too difficult.