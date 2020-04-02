During the isolation of COVID-19, many turned to music for comfort.

Police sing and dance in Spain at lounge concerts from famous artists to celebrities who interpret “Imagine” and get snatched for that, tunes related to the pandemic are there for us.

And then there are the things people sing to laugh at in the face of fate. Parodies of Coronavirus songs appear everywhere; some have even gone viral.

Here are some of the best ones to relieve your suffering right now:

“Beauty and the Beast – The Corona Version”

I don’t know what Disney thinks of this, but YouTuber Sharon Luxenburg (with singer Miri Zhavi) dubbed the “Belle” scene from the “Beauty and the Beast” animation (1991). In Luxenburg’s version, Belle wanders around the city unconsciously as villagers beg her to observe social distancing and other directives, especially in a morbid and hilarious reworking of the scene in which she takes on a new book to read.

“Containment”

The entire Marsh family from Kent, England created “Lock Down”, an impressive touch-up to “One Day More” by “Les Misérables”.

Mom, dad and four children sing six different parts:

“Another day of school online”

“Did you see my brother’s hair?”

“Our exams have all been withdrawn”

“Should I change my underwear?”

Even Anne Hathaway, who starred in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, was impressed. She posted the video on his Instagram account with his seal of approval: “Bravo !!!!!” (You know she really liked the five exclamation marks.)

“Stay inside”

Several YouTubers have realized that the iconic “Stayin’ Alive “of the Bee Gees could be transformed into” Stayin ’Inside”. One of the most successful versions is that of Brent McCollough and his friends (with 1.16 million views and counting).

“Coronavirus Rhapsody”

Speaking of accomplishment, “Grounded Show” created a parody of “Bohemian Rhapsody” which does a pretty good job of meeting the daunting challenges of this Queen’s song (voice of Adrian Grimes, lyrics by Dana Jay Bein). “Mom / I just killed a man / I didn’t stay inside in my bed / I walked past him, now he’s dead.”

“My house Corona”

YouTuber Jon Pumper used Beach Boys latest hit # 1, “Kokomo”, for the base of “My Corona Home”: “Playing with Styrofoam … my feet, they stank / didn’t showered in a week. “

“My Corona”

Musician Chris Mann has had enough time to do some popular parodies of popular coronaviruses, including Adele submissions (“Hello / How are you? / Do your fingers hurt when scrolling / Cat memes on your iPhone? “, Coming with 5 million views) and Madonna (” Stay Home Vogue “has accumulated 1.6 million views).

But a parody of Knack’s hit in 1979, “My Sharona,” turned out to be insidiously catchy.

How could there not be 1000 versions of “My Corona” now? “When are you going to join me / G-join me?” / Is it just a matter of time, Corona? / Will I kill my family / in quarantine? This is close to 4 million views on YouTube.

“My dear Caroline”

But what could outdo Neil Diamond himself, prompting fans to learn something about the CDC guidelines for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic with an updated version of “Sweet Caroline”? Thanks, Neil. You are a national treasure.