HOWARD COUNTY, Maryland – A Howard County man is recovering from a diagnosis of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. Now he’s sharing his story because he wants people to take the deadly virus seriously and obey the governor’s orders to keep it from spreading.

Matheno Howell-Bey, 40, said he contracted the virus on a return flight from Florida, where he was celebrating his birthday.

“When you get this information, you start to feel like you don’t know what to expect … you don’t know if it’s going to get worse. If it’s the beginning of the end,” he said. declared.

He says he started feeling sick a few days after he returned from his trip. He was experiencing flu-like symptoms. He says he was tired and had a fever. Howell-Bey says at one point that he woke up in a puddle of sweat.

“In my mind, I was like you knew something was wrong,” said Howell-Bey. “I got worse and worse where I could barely move. I was a little nervous. I went to the emergency room.”

Two days after returning from his birthday trip, Howell-Bey says he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“You see people who were in perfect health. You see people who were fine. You see that they have an early disappearance. It is starting to really make you panic.”

After receiving the devastating news, he was immediately quarantined for about 14 days.

“I can’t kiss your children. I can’t love your wife. I can’t do anything at all but watch the same room every day. It was like a groundhog.”

Howell-Bey says he recovered quickly. He says he started to feel better after a few days. The Howard County health department authorized it last week, he said.

“I have been given a good hand as good as a hand you can have with this disease,” said Howell-Bey.

He says that his recovery is an example of the virus is not a death sentence. However, he feels grateful, knowing that COVID-19 is fatal. The virus has already killed more than 20 people in Maryland and more than 3,700 in the country.

For this reason, he wants people to take it seriously and follow the guidelines in place to prevent it from spreading.

“Not everyone is as lucky as I am,” he said.