“Harry Potter at Home” brings together a number of resources related to the international franchise, including free access to the audio book version of the first installment in the series.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” has been added to Audible’s free book library as part of its partnership with the platform, making it immediately available in multiple languages ​​for free and without requiring a subscription to the service. audio books owned by Amazon.

Other features of the hub include articles, puzzles, and videos made available by the publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic.