Half of coronavirus patients have no symptoms of the disease, according to a study in Iceland.

Researchers tested 17,900 island nation residents for the virus – many of whom were “self-selected” – and found that about 50 percent of participants with the disease were symptom-free, according to CNN.

“What that means in my mind is that because we screen the general population, we catch people at the start of the infection before they start showing symptoms,” said Kári Stefánsson, founder of deCODE, one of the test companies.

According to research by the National University Hospital and the biopharmaceutical company deCODE Genetics, only 1% of subjects tested positive for the potentially fatal bug.

The effort also helped researchers better understand how the virus spreads, said Stefánsson.

“We can determine the geographic origin of the virus in each [virus] in Iceland, “he said, adding that each country’s viral mutations have different characteristics. “There was one that is specific to the west coast of the United States.”

“Results of additional tests by deCODE have indicated that efforts to limit the spread of the virus have so far been successful”, Icelandic government officials said last week.