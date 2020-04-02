A German mayor said he was infected with his partner’s “almost express” coronavirus, hoping to develop immunity – and learned that the virus was “much worse” than he had ever thought, according to a new report.

Stephan von Dassel, 53, mayor of Mitte, central district of Berlin, told public broadcaster RBB that he sees his illness as a “contribution” to the long-term goal of smoothing the curve, Deutsche Welle reported.

But then the disease was worse than he had negotiated, he said.

“I have been sick longer than I thought,” said the mayor. “I was infected almost on purpose to develop immunity and thought I would be a little sick for three days, then I would be immune – I can’t catch it and don’t pass it on to anyone, but it was much worse than I imagined. “

His actions go against the recommendations of health officials around the world, who say that people should practice social distance to slow the spread of the deadly virus and avoid overwhelming health services.

But in a tweet, von Dassel defended his decision as “responsible”.

“Perhaps my statement on the radio today was misleading,” he wrote. “But my behavior was and is responsible. I was, I am and I remain in quarantine, until I am no longer contagious. “

He also included a link to a statement that he published through his Mitte district office.

He said he had to be quarantined anyway after his partner – with whom he shares an apartment – was infected, and catching the virus was “almost inevitable.”

The couple have no second homes, and von Dassel has decided not to stay at the hotel or with friends in case he is already infected, he wrote.