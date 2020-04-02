It is one of the simplest and most incredibly beautiful athletic moments I have seen in over three decades covering sports for the Los Angeles Times.

Before the 2006 Bowl Championship Series game, I was on the field at the Rose Bowl, imbibing the atmosphere and looking for scenes that could add to a game history deadline after USC # 1 and Texas # 2 played the last incarnation of the Game of the Century.

Glancing at the crowd, a 50-50 mix of Trojans and Longhorns fans, I suddenly turned around and saw Texas quarterback Vince Young come out of a stadium tunnel. I watched the highlights of the 2005 Rose Bowl when Young destroyed Michigan with one of the greatest performances in Rose Bowl history. But to see the youngster, 6 feet 5 inches and 233 pounds up close, dressed from head to toe in white Longhorns, as he passed elegantly in front of me and went down the sideline to the distant area was breathtaking. breathtaking and fascinating.

So, with ESPN repeating the game on Thursday evening, this singular image of Young is the first that comes to mind. Young, of course, will be remembered for his run later in the night, a long-distance getaway that gave the Longhorns a 41-38 win that ended their 34-game winning streak. ‘USC and the Trojans’ candidacy for a third consecutive national title.

In between, there were many who left an impression.

During the pre-game, shortly after watching Young run past me on the west sideline, I walked around the field to see what former USC players and other celebrities might be on hand . The image that stands out is that of Texas players stretching at the north end of the stadium. They seemed cowardly. And the linemen were huge. The USC, under coach Pete Carroll, with a team full of future NFL draft picks in the first round, was used to outmatched conference opponents. It struck me that it was going to be different.

At the start of the second quarter, with USC 7-0 ahead, Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush caught a pass from Matt Leinart and rushed to the top. Then, inexplicably, he turned the ball to wide receiver Brad Walker. The press room is usually quiet, but there was a chorus of “What was he thinking about?” The Longhorns took the ball. I remember thinking, “Brad Walker has just made a name for himself in the history of USC.”

Later in the quarter, buzz hit the media after Texas scored its first touchdown for a 9-7 lead. Young’s knee seemed to touch the ground before approaching teammate Selvin Young, who ran for a touchdown. But the replay officials had the wrong TV wire plugged into their monitor and the room was suspended.

Much of the middle part of the game is blurry for me, although when Leinart connected with Dwayne Jarrett for a touchdown that gave USC a 12-point lead with less than seven minutes to play, I thought that the USC could finally have the game in hand. Most memorable, however, was that it was the starting point for a back-and-forth between me and the award-winning columnist Bill Plaschke.

Journalists are allowed on the ground with five minutes left. The aisles of the Rose Bowl were jammed and Bill and I debated whether to go down to the pitch for the post-game color – and risk getting stuck – or stay in the press box and write from the.

I don’t remember if Bill went into the field, but I felt like I had to do it.

Young ran for a touchdown to bring the Longhorns back to 38-33, paving the way for Carroll’s decision to make a first try in the fourth and second with just over two minutes. I was on the USC sideline behind the Trojan bench near the scrimmage line. I was not asking “Is Reggie Bush on the ground?” I just wanted to see the room.

Flashback on October at the Notre-Dame stadium. On a fourth, fourth and new game that has become a legend, I was on the ground and perfectly positioned to see Leinart step back from the line of scrimmage and call an audible. I watched him coolly back away and pass Dwayne Jarrett along the USC sideline. But, blocked by the players on the bench and along the touchline, I never saw Jarrett catch the pass or run on the field. I sprinted wildly along the sideline and went down to an excellent spot behind the end zone for the famous Bush Push touchdown that maintained the USC winning streak.

I was no longer going to be thwarted. Leinart gave the ball to ball carrier LenDale White and Texas pocketed it before the first duel.

Young picked up the ball and it didn’t look like the USC could stop it. Texas took advantage of a face mask penalty and Young led the Longhorns to the eight meter line with 19 seconds remaining. Facing the fourth and fifth, he took the shot and did what everyone knew he would do. He rushed for a touchdown.

At the end of the game, I looked for players on the field for immediate reactions. There were few or no tears.

I looked up at the celebrating crowd and, with an impending deadline, realized that I was stuck. There was no way to go up the aisles to the press.

So I sprinted towards the tunnel where Young had emerged before the match, then I rushed much less valiantly towards the hall, then I avoided the Young-style fans on the ground by going to the elevator from the press room. Then it was time to write about one of the biggest college football games ever played.