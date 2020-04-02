The first is New York, more precisely the neighborhood of Brooklyn where Marbury grew up.

He was well known in the neighborhood when freelance writer Darcy Frey wrote a book called “The last blow “ on Stephon and his high school teammates.

The second is in Beijing, China, where the 43-year-old player coaches the Beijing Royal Fighters from the Chinese Basketball Association.

That’s why the double NBA All-Star is working with a company in China to sell 10 million masks to its hometown at cost rather than profit.

“The president of the Brooklyn borough, he asked me to help him and I just came to fight for him,” Marbury told CNN. Anderson Cooper.

Eric Adams, President, tweeted in response: “Thank you Stephon Marbury for stepping in to provide the best assistance in your life. You are a true friend of this city.”

‘Stay at home’

After leaving the NBA in 2009, Marbury joined the Chinese Basketball Association and eventually became a triple ABC champion. Marbury has a lot of fans in China, as evidenced by the “Marbury House Museum“dedicated to him in 2015.

Despite its popularity, Marbury downplayed its role in securing face masks.

“We had people who knew people in factories that made masks, and the opportunity arose so that we could help,” he said.

Marbury faced yet another reason to join the fight against Covid-19, as one of his cousins ​​died of the disease. This is one of the reasons he wants to help spread the word about how to fight the virus.

“It’s the only way to really stop him – to stay at home,” he insists.

In fact, Marbury hopes that his home country will take note of his new place of residence. “People were looking at me weirdly for a mask when I got here (in New York). You see so many people who have big gatherings – again. It didn’t happen in China during that time.”

Those who know Marbury will not be surprised by his actions and his message. Although known for his warm temper as a player, Marbury had a soft spot for affordable basketball sneakers for all the poor young people who could not afford a more expensive pair.
A former teammate on the Beijing Ducks Told CNN in 2012: “He brings a positive and fighting spirit to the whole team.” Now Marbury hopes to take this fighting spirit to Covid-19.

