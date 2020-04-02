The first is New York, more precisely the neighborhood of Brooklyn where Marbury grew up.
He was well known in the neighborhood when freelance writer Darcy Frey wrote a book called “The last blow “ on Stephon and his high school teammates.
The second is in Beijing, China, where the 43-year-old player coaches the Beijing Royal Fighters from the Chinese Basketball Association.
That’s why the double NBA All-Star is working with a company in China to sell 10 million masks to its hometown at cost rather than profit.
Eric Adams, President, tweeted in response: “Thank you Stephon Marbury for stepping in to provide the best assistance in your life. You are a true friend of this city.”
‘Stay at home’
Despite its popularity, Marbury downplayed its role in securing face masks.
“We had people who knew people in factories that made masks, and the opportunity arose so that we could help,” he said.
Marbury faced yet another reason to join the fight against Covid-19, as one of his cousins died of the disease. This is one of the reasons he wants to help spread the word about how to fight the virus.
“It’s the only way to really stop him – to stay at home,” he insists.
In fact, Marbury hopes that his home country will take note of his new place of residence. “People were looking at me weirdly for a mask when I got here (in New York). You see so many people who have big gatherings – again. It didn’t happen in China during that time.”
Source —–>http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_sport/~3/qoR9OOBEUXk/index.html