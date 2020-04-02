Salmonella chicken can make you sick. Just like romaine lettuce with E. coli and buffets with hidden norovirus. So why don’t health officials warn people to eat food contaminated with the new coronavirus?

The answer has to do with the different pathways organizations take to make people sick.

Respiratory viruses like the new coronavirus usually attach to cells in places like the lungs. Germs like noroviruses and salmonella can survive acid in the stomach and then multiply after attaching to cells inside the intestines.

“Specializing in the tissues to attach to is usually part of the disease strategy for causing the disease,” according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC and other experts note that the virus is new and still under study. But they say there is no evidence yet that COVID-19 makes people sick through their digestive systems, although the virus has been detected in the feces of infected people.

The way these germs spread also differs.

Respiratory viruses such as the flu and the new coronavirus are spread mainly by person-to-person contact and by droplets of air from coughing, sneezing, or other flying saliva.

The germs that make people sick from food cause symptoms like diarrhea. In some cases, germs in feces can take advantage of poor hygiene to get from people’s hands to everything they touch.

This is why it is so important for food workers to stay at home when they have digestive illnesses: there is a big risk that the restaurant will end up sickening a lot of people.

When it comes to food and COVID-19, experts say the biggest risk is contact in grocery stores with other customers and employees, rather than with everything you eat. That’s why stores limit the number of people they admit, by asking customers to practice social distancing and using tape to mark the distance people have to stand.

The new virus can survive on certain surfaces, so experts say keep your hands to yourself as much as possible and avoid touching your face while shopping. After unpacking your groceries at home, the CDC suggests that you wash your hands.

It can be more difficult for viruses to survive on the food itself.

“It’s a porous surface. The chances of anything surviving or coming out of it are low, ”said Alison Stout, an infectious disease and public health expert at Cornell University.

Regarding the coronavirus found in the stools of infected people, the CDC notes that it is not known whether the germs found there can actually infect someone. Stout said the presence of the virus in the stool is more likely a reflection of a systemic infection, rather than its ability to survive in the digestive tract.