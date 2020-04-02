Dear Liz: I do not know what help is available to people who have student loans. At first I heard that interest was canceled but that payments had to be made. Then the stimulus plan would have made payments optional. Should I do something to get relief or is it automatic?

Reply: If your student loans are held by the federal government, the relief should be automatic. You will not have to make a payment before September 30 and interest will be canceled during this period. In addition, federal collection efforts on overdue student loans have been halted.

These provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act apply to federal student loans made through the direct loan program, including loans to undergraduate, graduate and graduate students. parents. You can connect to studentaid.gov to see if your loan is eligible.

If you have Perkins loans or federal family education loans that do not qualify, you can consolidate these loans into a direct consolidation loan, which would qualify. The provisions also do not apply to private student loans, although your lender may offer other hardship options.

Donate your relief funds

Dear Liz: My wife and I are retired. We are financially comfortable, with a generous pension, maximum social security benefits that should start in a few months and three years of cash in the bank. We don’t plan to touch our investments until the mandatory distributions of our IRAs come into play. Now, we’re apparently going to get $ 2,400 tax free as part of the coronavirus stimulus program. We don’t need that money, and we don’t particularly want it. We would love to know what we can do to generate the greatest good, at the individual and societal levels. Where is the “multiplier” effect most important?

Reply: Thank you for thinking of others. Donating to a food bank is always a good choice. These charities often have agreements with food providers that allow them to create many more meals using the donated money than they could produce with the donated food. Cash also allows food banks to offer perishable goods. In some cases, food banks work directly with farmers to provide too imperfect fruits and vegetables to sell, which reduces food waste.

One option is to give through Feed America, which represents a network of 200 food banks nationwide that feed more than 40 million people. Meals on wheels is another option that helps 5,000 community programs.

There are, of course, many other ways to help those hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Before donating to a charity, consult it in one of the monitoring organizations such as Charity Navigator or CharityWatch. You will want to make sure that most of your money supports the cause, rather than fundraising efforts or overhead costs.

You can also use checks to directly help people or businesses in need. Buying gift cards at local restaurants and small businesses offers a potential two-for-one benefit: you can give the cards to people who need help while you help keep businesses afloat. Or you can subscribe to newspapers and public radio stations that are working hard to provide you with accurate and timely information on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Volatile markets and retirement

Dear Liz: With the turmoil in the stock market, I thought of a strategy that can be safe but not prudent. I have about $ 315,000 in a trust account that pays me about $ 9,000 a year in dividends. I am 81 years old. If I sell all the stocks in my trust account, I could withdraw the same $ 9,000 for more than 10 years, not counting a growth of about 2% on the $ 315,000. What are your thoughts?

Reply: Many people have discovered that they are not as risk tolerant as they thought. The volatility of the stock market has disrupted even seasoned retirement investors. Most, however, should continue to invest because they will not need money for decades, and even retirees generally need the types of returns that only stocks can offer in the long term.

There is however no reason to take more risks than necessary. If all you need in your trust account is $ 9,000 a year, you’re unlikely to run out of money even if your money is cash. But you may need more than $ 9,000 in the future – to account for inflation, for example, or to cover the costs of long-term care.

One option to consider is an immediate single premium annuity. In exchange for a lump sum, you will get a guaranteed flow of monthly checks for the rest of your life. At your age, you could get $ 9,000 a year by investing about $ 100,000 in such an annuity. Because your payments would be guaranteed by annuity, you might be more comfortable leaving at least part of the rest of your account in stock for potential growth.

Liz Weston, certified financial planner, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions can be sent to him at 3940 Laurel Canyon, # 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.