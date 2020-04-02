Madelyn Rancourt spotted a beverage can and a bottle of water in the background of a scene, which she recorded and published on the social networking site TikTok in a video viewed over 91,000 times.

Because there is no timestamp on TikTok, it is not clear when the video was posted, although it started going viral this week.

The scene shows the March family – including the main character Jo March, played by Saoirse Ronan, meeting their neighbor Laurie in his house. A plastic water bottle and a hydraulic flask are visible on a table in the background.

After Rancourt posted the video, other fans went on social media to say that they had also spotted it.