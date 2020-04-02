Regarding the suspicions of OJ Simpson around Carole Baskin, the gloves are removed.

The Juice himself appeared in Netflix’s bestselling documentary “Tiger King”, joining a growing choir of celebrities and wheelchair detectives who believe that Baskin, a big cat activist and Joe Exotic’s enemy, murdered his former husband cutting it into pieces and feeding it for her. tigers. Baskin vehemently denied the theory.

“There is no doubt in my mind that this lady’s husband is the sashimi tiger right now … I’m just saying,” said Simpson, 72. in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday.

The one-minute clip, which garnered more than 5,000 likes in an hour, is particularly mind-blowing as many still suspect that the former ball carrier fled by killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson was acquitted for the murders of Brown and his friend Ron Goldman after a long, well-publicized trial. In 2007, Simpson was arrested and charged in Las Vegas for armed robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison and was released on parole and released in October 2017.

Even more bizarre, Simpson wore blue hospital gloves in the video, reminiscent of the murder gloves that Simpson was asked to try during his 1995 trial. More likely, Simpson, who was disinfecting himself and his Coronavirus money , was simply taking protective measures.

Yet many of his supporters drew a parallel between him and Baskin. One asked, “Do you think she did a good job of getting away with it?”

Her views on the show – which features a menagerie of strange characters in the world of big American cats – didn’t stop there.

“Oh my God, is America in this bad shape? I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t even believe what I was watching, “he said after admittedly” playing golf pretty well. “” White person! What is it between you and the wild animals? Leave them alone! “

He continued, “This show is crazy, but it’s so crazy that you keep watching.” I wonder if he felt the same about “The People vs O.J. Simpson”?