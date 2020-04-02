For a little culture during your quarantine at home, we offer daily recommendations for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here are eight choices for Thursday, all Pacific hours:

“One man, two guards”

The National Theater at Home, a new streaming portal from the venerable London venue, launches into this musical farce starring James Corden as an unhappy Briton working for two very different bosses. Thursday at 11 a.m .; available for seven days after. Free. youtube.com

LACO at home

Margaret Batjer, solo violinist of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, performs a selection of solo pieces for violin by Bach, and composer-pianist Sarah Gibson performs her work “Our eyes once watered”. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; available on request thereafter. Free. LACO.org

Cirque du Soleil

The Montreal-based not-a-circus circus offers a one-hour special featuring highlights from three of its breathtaking high-flying shows: “O”, “Luzia” and “Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities ” Available at any time. Free. youtube.com

Good night with Dolly

Country music legend and longtime literacy advocate Dolly Parton reads bedtime stories for children of all ages in this new 10-week series. First of all: the classic “The little engine that could”. 4:00 p.m. Thursday Free. facebook.com/events

Hope @ Home

Famous artist and director Robert Wilson (“Einstein on the Beach”, “The Black Rider”) chats with violinist and host Daniel Hope in a new episode of this live series hosted by Hope from his home in Berlin . 9 a.m. Thursday. Free. arte.tv

“Ursula Von Rydingsvard: in hers”

The Orange County Museum of Art and the Newport Beach Film Festival are launching a series of screenings with this hour-long documentary on the life and times of the Brooklyn-based artist known for his monumental sculptures carved from cedar. Available from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP to ocmaexpand.org

“Live music with Nadia Sirota: Pirate Radio Edition”

The viola and current artist in residence at the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA welcomes countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo in this new episode of his online series. 6 p.m. Thursday. Donations accepted. facebook.com/livingmusicwithnadiasirota and livingmusicshow.com

Pacific Symphony @ Home

Principal cellist Warren Hagerty performs Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2, “German”. 2 p.m. Thursday; available at any time thereafter. Free. facebook.com/PacificSymphony, youtube.com and on Instagram at @PacificSymphony and instagram.com/pacificsymphony

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs). Check back for new choices Monday through Saturday.