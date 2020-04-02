A Los Angeles train engineer was arrested Wednesday for derailing a locomotive near the Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy – believing a conspiracy theory that the government was hiding the ship’s true purpose, federal authorities have declared.

Justice Minister Eduardo Moreno, 44, of San Pedro, accused of driving the locomotive through two gates and the end of a track on Tuesday, and stopping in gravel at about 250, according to the Department of Justice. meters from the hospital ship.

No one was injured in the derailment, which was seen by a nearby California Highway Patrol officer.

“You only get this chance once. The whole world is watching, “said Moreno when the officer confronted him, according to an affidavit of arrest. “I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will,” he said to the officer.

Moreno in two official interviews with the authorities confessed to having intentionally derailed the train, said the federal authorities.

He told Los Angeles Port police that he believed the Mercy was being used for something other than lightening the load on Los Angeles hospitals by treating patients unrelated to the coronavirus, according to an affidavit.

The train engineer told the FBI that he had stopped the desire to “wake people up,” according to the affidavit.

He said he “thought the USNS Mercy was suspicious and didn’t believe” the ship is what it claims it was. “

He was charged with one train accident.