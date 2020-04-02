But he continued and about a week after contracting the virus, Gabrin died on Tuesday in her husband’s arms. Her loss is a lesson in the importance of caring for people who care for the public, her friend Debra Vaselech Lyons told Chris Cuomo of CNN on Cuomo Prime Time.

“It’s not about the outcome, you don’t save all patients, but what you do with the outcome,” said Vaselech Lyons, according to Gabrin. “He lost his life unnecessarily because if he had the equipment – he’s a professional, he knew how to protect himself.”

“We have to get something good out of it,” she said.

Garbin’s husband Arnold Vargas spoke alongside Vaselech Lyon about the loss of her husband, but could barely understand the words through her tears.

The dual cancer survivor tried to make the most of it when the coronavirus struck, but Vaselech Lyons said: “It went from manageable to unmanageable overnight.” He contracted the virus, and about a week later died in Vargas’ arms. Paramedics worked an hour to save him, but he was already gone, said Vaselech Lyons. He knew he was putting himself in a dangerous position to go to work, but he – like other healthcare professionals – had prepared his whole life to be on the front line and helping people. What he did not expect was to be on the front line without the equipment he needed. “It’s like asking a soldier to go to the front line and give nothing to them. Nothing to do their job,” said Vaselech Lyons. Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel across the country face shortages of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves. Many must reuse items considered to be single use . Not only does the shortage make protection difficult, but many states report shortages of fans has North Dakota hospital beds necessary to treat their patients. Now Gabrin’s husband is mourning his loss while suffering from the virus. “I don’t think we see that we currently have selfish health workers, they do what they can even if they put themselves and especially their families at risk,” said Vaselech Lyons.

