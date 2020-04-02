Coincidentally, the new feature documentary narrated by Meghan Markle – or as it is presented on screen, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex – speaks of a majestic family whose lifestyle, although rooted in secular traditions, has never felt more at risk. This is probably a misleading way to characterize a herd of pachyderms carrying out their dangerous annual migration through hundreds of kilometers of desiccated Kalahari desert in southern Africa. Or maybe it’s appropriate: after all, “Elephant”, like most Disneynature films before him, isn’t really afraid to project recognizable human motivations onto his animal characters and encourage us to do the same .

It’s not entirely a bad thing, and the film, which begins airing on Disney + on Friday, emerges a generally charming and sometimes disgusting exercise in animal anthropomorphism. English writer-director Mark Linfield has made previous documentaries in this vein, including “Chimpanzee” and “Monkey Kingdom”, and in the elephant, he has a particularly beautiful and remarkably cinematographic subject. To a certain extent, you can read the drama and the emotion in each gesture, with each slow and royal step and with each soft rocking of the trunk.

And so Markle’s warm and insistent descriptions of the activity on the screen (written by Linfield and David Fowler) can’t help but feel a little redundant: “It’s time for a party by the pool! ” she says as the whole herd happily splashes in the Okavango Delta, towards the end of a much needed flood season. Once the delta has dried up, as every year as expected, the elephants will start their long hike in search of another oasis of lush greenery. Death from thirst is a pervasive danger as elephants make their way from one drinking trough to the next, with little margin for navigation error. In the most poignant image of the film, an elephant sadly strokes the white skeleton of a fallen comrade with his trunk, as if he sadly recognized the fate that could soon await them all.

Their story of survival is full of natural perils and formidable predators, especially when it leads them on a risky shortcut through the land of lions or directly on the way to a crocodile ambush. There are also lighter, more comforting moments, such as when a huge bull elephant shakes a high branch, lowering enough seed pods rich in nutrients for hungry friends to feed. Like more than a few nature documentaries, “Elephant” is a beautifully spun, precisely calculated weave of high drama and playful hijinks, a reel of climax assembled from what must have been months of patient observation. and relatively uneventful.

A scene from the documentary “Elephant”. (Disney)

In the well-used but inexhaustible genre of the documentary on nature, the imposition of a coherent narrative on models of banal animal behavior is less a compromise than an integrated convention. Even so, it is difficult not to wish that this particular story is less manipulated, less inclined to be presumptuous, how-do you know-who-jumps in the memory and psychology of its subjects. The sight of an elephant pulling a young calf stuck face down in the mud, saving it from almost certain suffocation, is quite agonizing and heroic without the feeling of voiceover which accompanies it: “Gaia never gives up and never will never leave his family behind. “

Ah yes, Gaia. It is the name given to the wise and tired matriarch leading her fellow elephants on this mission of several months. She will eventually be replaced by her younger sister, Shani, who strives to prove that she is worthy of the role while taking care of her 1-year-old restless calf, Jomo. The impulse to individualize wild animals by name – to turn camera subjects into characters – is quite understandable in the context of child-friendly entertainment. It is also one of the many structural and aesthetic choices, the freehand narration and the relentless musical score of Ramin Jawadi among them, which can only be vaguely infantilizing. It’s as if the filmmakers (including co-directors Vanessa Berlowitz and Alastair Fothergill) thought that we could only care about these wonderful animals if we saw them as extensions of ourselves, if they were served by the easiest way to understand and emotionally possible. .

This appetite surge probably explains why certain relevant details on the human impact on this fragile environment – from the continuous slaughter of elephants by poachers across Africa, to the sensitivity of these creatures highly dependent on water to climate change – are remarkably not mentioned in a film ostensibly designed to educate its audience. These concerns are hardly incidental here; they are essential to the work of Elephants Without Borders, a charity to which Disney made a major donation in exchange for Markle’s voice-over fees.

Good for them. Even so, avoiding difficult truths and political realities, in favor of cute critters and an easily digestible uplift, has long been the rule of the Disney course. Indeed, looking at the opening and closing scenes of this film, with their triumphant music and many reaction shots of birds, baboons and antelopes, you might have the impression of seeing an extract (fortunately without CGI) from the recent remake of the studio of “The Lion” King. “Which you can also watch, of course, on Disney +, another addition to the endless circle of life of streaming studio content.