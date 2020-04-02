Do not expect to hear Carlos Beltran at any time. At least that’s what Ron Darling thinks.

Speaking on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie on Wednesday, the Mets announcer and former star player said Beltran, who was involved in the Astros sign theft scandal, would likely remain out of sight after lost his job as director of Mets even before his first spring training.

Asked by host Marc Malusis if the sports world “will hear Beltran at some point” Darling said. “My first quick answer would be no and I think it’s on both sides. I think it’s because of the lack of any kind of connection, whether through the media or statements or anything else. Carlos, one of the great players to ever play the game, went through what we were all going to have, and it was an incredibly embarrassing experience that put him in a place where very few players were. “

The future of Beltran baseball, in Darling’s mind, is very uncertain.

“I think baseball would be very hesitant to hire Carlos,” said Hawaiian, 59. “I think Carlos would be very hesitant to come back to the game.”

However, he did not see the same fate for the coaches involved in the Astros program.

“I think [Red Sox manager Alex] Cora will also have very difficult moments. I think A.J. Hinch, the way he got out of it is going to have another blow. These are just opinions without science, without facts. But it’s like that. “

Because Beltran is likely to have a tenuous relationship with MLB in the future, Darling believes that the Mets MVP candidate and goat after the season will stay a mom for the foreseeable future.

“I might think someday down the road,” said Darling, “there might be a book or something – that Carlos is trying to talk about the experience, try to work it as you would if you see a psychologist or something – maybe it will happen for Carlos. But I don’t think we’re going to hear a barn tour of Carlos talking.

“I feel it … He is embarrassed by what happened, the sport is embarrassed by what happened and it’s going to be a bit like Philip Nolan, a homeless man, for a long time.