The legendary artist announced Wednesday that she is donating $ 1 million to Vanderbilt University coronavirus research.

“My long-time friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, who has been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that she is making exciting progress towards finding the coronavirus to cure,” she said. wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

Parton is one of the many celebrities who large donations towards commendable causes in the midst of the global pandemic.

The Rihanna Clara Lionel Foundation and the Jay-Z Shawn Carter Foundation each donated $ 1 million to coronavirus response efforts this week.