They do it with extreme caution.

According to a report released Wednesday, hospitals in England are ordering doctors with more than one day of beard to shave on site to make sure protective masks are properly fitted during the coronavirus crisis.

Craig Sheridan, a general practitioner at Ipswich Hospital in Suffolk, said he had been pulled out of a line in the building to have his facial down inspected on Tuesday, according to The Telegraph.

“I have been told that you cannot have more than one day of stubble,” he said. “The face masks must be aligned against the skin for them to fit properly.”

Sheridan, who had shaved earlier today, received a shaving pack and asked to get rid of his shadow at five o’clock, the newspaper said.

The doctor, who normally wears a full beard, was first asked to shave cleanly six days ago so that his FFP3 mask will fit properly, he said. But hospital staff have become more stringent with the rule in recent days.

Other doctors also talked about the shaving regimen.

Sameer Mallick – a 37-year-old surgeon at the Royal Derby Hospital – said he has had a beard since the age of 20 as part of his Muslim religion.

“But in a time like this, you have to be reasonable,” he said of the coronavirus pandemic. “You have to save the lives of others and you have to do the right thing, so that’s what I did.”