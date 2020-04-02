Disney theme parks donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to New York, California and Florida – and 150,000 rain ponchos to protect nurses’ uniforms – amid the coronavirus crisis.

Entertainment giant – which has already closed all of its theme parks and stores in the midst of the pandemic – made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

“Disney parks have a long history of helping hospitals and communities, dating back to the 1930s, when Walt himself took Disney characters and animators on a field trip,” the statement said. “Sharing the magic of Disney continues today through contributions, collaboration with non-profit organizations, in-kind gifts and employee volunteerism. These are some of the ways Disney is bringing positive, lasting change to communities around the world. “

It is not known how many masks each of the three states will receive from individual Disney parks. New York State reported 74,427 cases of coronavirus – the highest number in the country. California has 8,131 and there are 6,490 cases in Florida, according to the CDC.

The idea for the poncho donation was inspired by nurses across the country who realized that the blanket helped protect their clothes and extend the use of personal protective equipment, said Disney Parks. The ponchos will be donated to the humanitarian aid organization MedShare, which will distribute them to hospitals in need.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” said MedShare CEO and President Charles Redding in the release. “We need to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the health professionals who are doing their best to treat patients and contain COVID-19.” We appreciate Disney’s partnership with us to support hospitals and front-line healthcare professionals. “

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii also recently donated 270 tonnes of food to local food banks, according to a statement on Wednesday.