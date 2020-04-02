Filip Palmgren wanted to work on planes since childhood. Now, after only two years as a flight attendant, the 21-year-old has lost his job due to the coronavirus crisis and will soon go to work in a hospital to help save patients.

He is part of an initial group of 30 laid-off Scandinavian Airlines employees who began training this week to acquire basic skills to assist in nursing homes and hospitals currently overwhelmed by an increasing number of patients and sick medical staff.

Scandinavian Airlines, also known as SAS, announced in mid-March the temporary layoff of up to 10,000 employees, or 90% of its workforce, amid a drop in demand for international travel then that governments were restricting public events to contain the virus epidemic. With the help of a foundation, it is one of the many airlines offering former employees the opportunity to work on the front lines of the pandemic.

Palmgren says he retired from civic duty when he received the offer from his former employer.

“I immediately replied to the email,” he said. “I felt it was a very great opportunity for me to help and contribute to society and health care, which I think is very important in these times.”

In the United Kingdom, the airline easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have asked their dismissed staff to do the same, with the support of the British government.

Many airlines are laying off their staff at breakneck speed. Some put employees on temporary leave, in which they are paid with government assistance, or shorter hours. The German company Lufthansa, for example, does so with 27,000 employees out of 35,000. In other cases, employees lose their jobs outright and these are given priority for medical training programs.

The trend is less pronounced in the United States, where passenger airlines receive $ 50 billion in government aid conditional on a promise not to cut jobs for the next six months.

Cabin personnel of the airline are considered a good candidate to work in hospitals because they must undergo medical training to serve on board flights in the event of an emergency. They are also trained to handle difficult interpersonal situations, such as unruly passengers on flights, who can help in stressful workplaces like hospitals.

“We are really good at being around people and taking care of people,” says Mathilda Malm, 23, a former flight attendant who was also part of the training program in the Swedish capital. “And we are always ready for every situation and we manage it calmly.”

The program in Sweden is a joint initiative between the medical institution Sofiahemmet of Stockholm, the recruitment company Novara and the Wallenberg Foundation, which provides funding of around $ 700,000.

Oscar Stege Unger is the director of the Wallenberg foundations, but also a member of the SAS board of directors who was involved in the decision to dismiss the majority of the staff.

“We have had to make huge layoffs, temporary layoffs, and we know there are a lot of really qualified cabin crew who could be useful for health care. So that’s where the idea came from, ”he said.

They have secured funding for 300 interns and Unger believes this can be extended to help more people left unemployed by the virus epidemic.

He said he plans to export the system and is in talks with other airlines in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, where the virus has spread more agressive.

To date, some 230 people have died from COVID-19 in Sweden and there are almost 5,000 cases. In contrast, the United States recorded a large daily jump of 26,000 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to more than 189,000, the highest in the world. The death toll in the United States has risen to over 4,000.

Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms like fever and cough for most people. But for others, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia and lead to death.

The Swedish authorities have advised the public to practice social distancing, but still allow great personal freedom unlike most other European countries.

Stockholm mayor Anna Konig Jerlmyr is unwilling to take risks and says retrained airline staff can ease the pressure on healthcare providers, freeing nurses and nursing assistants from non-medical tasks.

“It is a way of optimizing our resources at a time when nurses are caring for the elderly and the students who come to help,” she said.