The federal agency released a five-page list of chemicals and products it says are strong enough to prevent viruses “harder to kill” than SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. .

“Using the right disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of disease, as well as other critical things like washing your hands,” said EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler in a statement.

“There is no higher priority for the Trump administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. The EPA provides this important information publicly and transparently about disinfectants to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 “, he said.

The EPA says it is best to follow the directions on the disinfectant label and pay attention to how long the product lasts on the surface to be cleaned.

In a statement to CNN, the EPA said companies can request an “emerging pathogen claim” based on previously approved claims for harder-to-kill viruses. The agency examines them and determines whether the company can make this claim safely.

with soap and water is still the best way to prevent transmission of the virus, says CDC. Indeed, from what we know so far, the new coronavirus is mainly spread by people and their respiratory droplets – think of coughing, sneezing, saliva. In other words, person-to-person transmission is the most common. Although people who touch surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus and then touch their mouths or eyes may also be infected, it may not be the primary route of spread of the virus, according to CDC. Disinfectant wipes therefore cannot go that far. Here are some of the disinfectants registered on the EPA list: Clorox multi-surface cleaner + bleach Clorox disinfectant wipes Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfectant Spray Lysol brand disinfectant cleaner cleaner concentrate Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist Lysol brand Clean & Fresh multi-surface cleaner Purell Professional Disinfectant Wipes for Surfaces Sani-Prime germicidal spray You can read the full list of disinfectants here

