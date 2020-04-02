Dairy farmers in northern state plan to dump gallons of perfectly good milk – which could send large sums of money down the drain – as they are stuck with oversupply fueled by a coronavirus, according to a published report Thursday.

“It’s horrible,” said Melissa Menendez of Sprucegate Holsteins Dairy Farm in Walden at Times Herald-Record. “We are still trying to take it.”

The New York milk market was plunged into chaos two weeks ago when quarantine customers began to outpace their home refrigerators – then demand suddenly dropped, Phil Johnson, president of the Downstate Milk Producers Co-Op.

As restaurant and school closings and housekeeping restrictions were felt, milk factories were left with too much product and no desire to buy more from farmers, said Johnson.

Al Buckbee, co-owner of Bellvale Farms in Warwick, said he may have to start dumping as early as Saturday.

“You can’t run it down the drain, so we’re trying to figure out how we can get it out in our fields,” Buck-bee told the store, adding that other farmers were in the same boat. “It’s not like you have equipment for this kind of thing.”

Some farmers are crossing their fingers for the New York dairy market to stabilize before the milk is wasted, and they could lose thousands.

“If people want to help us, they should buy milk,” said Buckbee.

The epidemic has also prompted JBS in Souderton, Pennsylvania, one of the main beef processors on the East Coast, to shut down parts of its 1,000-employee plant, the newspaper said.