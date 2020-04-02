Two cruise ships wait outside of Port Everglades, in southern Florida, carrying passengers suspected of being infected with the coronavirus. The cruise line reports that more than 200 people on the two vessels have flu-like symptoms. On one ship, the Zaandam, nine people tested positive for the coronavirus and two of them died. Manuel Bojorquez speaks to a person who says that his parents are on board and that his father has developed pneumonia.
