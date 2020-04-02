(CNN) – More than a dozen cruise ships are stranded at sea right now – some with and some without passengers – ports refusing entry and passengers panicking at the idea of ​​returning home.

On March 13, in light of growing fears about epidemics aboard the Covid-19, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) decided to suspend operations from US ports of call for 30 days.

Two weeks later, thousands of passengers and crew remain on at least 15 ships worldwide

The CLIA industrial group includes 38 cruise lines, with a total of 277 ships.

The organization confirmed to CNN on March 31 that 3.6% of the total fleet was still at sea to complete adjusted routes and five ships are awaiting disembarkation.

“Flight restrictions and port closures have caused difficulties in getting ships in, but our members are working around the clock to resolve these roadblocks,” a CLIA spokesperson to CNN Travel.

“The CLIA is asking ports and governments around the world to allow these ships to enter the port so that those on board can return home safely and as quickly as possible.”

Major cruise lines P&O, Cunard, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Holland America have now extended their cruise ban until mid-May.

Here are details of the cruise ships still in limbo as we know them.

Cruise ships with passengers

Zaandam – Holland America

Four passengers died on the Holland America cruise ship Zaandam, which is looking for a place to moor. Luis Acosta / AFP / Getty Images

Status: Navigation to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Zaandam was on a South American voyage that departed Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 7 and was originally scheduled to end in San Antonio, Chile on March 21.

Flu-like symptoms were reported by 76 guests and 117 crew members. Eight passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

Four passengers on board Zaandam have died, the cruise line confirmed on Friday.

“I fear that other lives are in danger,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line, in a statement.

No one has left the ship since it stopped in Punta Arenas, Chile on March 14. The guests were initially informed that they could disembark in Chile for flights, but this was ultimately prohibited.

Once flu-like symptoms appeared on board, those with symptoms were isolated and their traveling companions were quarantined. All guests were asked to stay in their cabins.

The ship has stopped in Valparaiso, Chile, for refueling, and is now heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

All ports en route are closed to cruise ships, so Holland America has deployed another of its ships, Rotterdam, to provide relief.

Rotterdam met with Zaandam off the coast of Panama on the evening of March 26 to “provide additional supplies, personnel, Covid-19 test kits and other support as required.”

Previously, the vessel had no coronavirus test kits on board.

Holland America has transferred healthy guests from Zaandam to Rotterdam.

Rotterdam has 797 guests and 645 crew members. On Zaandam, there are 446 guests and 602 crew members.

Guests who have moved from Zaandam to Rotterdam have previously had a health check, says Holland America.

Passengers on both ships stay in their cabins until the ship disembarks.

On March 29, Holland America confirmed that the Panama Canal Authority had granted it special authorization to transit through Zaandam and Rotterdam through the Panama Canal.

Zaandam is considering “alternative options” if the plan to land in Fort Lauderdale fails, but the initial hope was that the ship would dock there on March 30. Currently, he is still at sea.

“We need confirmation from a port that is willing to express the same compassion and grace as Panama and to allow us to enter so that our guests can go directly to the airport for return flights” said Ashford, who said the ship attempted to disembark passengers earlier in the trip. “It is tempting to speculate about the diseases that could have been prevented or lives saved if we had gotten the help we were looking for weeks ago.”

Arcadia – P&O Cruises UK

Status: Navigation to Southampton, England

The Arcadia cruise ship embarked on a 100-day round-trip world cruise in January, in a very different cruise landscape.

Now the ship returns to Southampton, UK. It should arrive on April 12, 2020, as scheduled.

The ship skips all stops after being diverted from Cape Town.

“While South African authorities apply additional entry and travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, all guests remain on board until Southampton, where Arcadia is scheduled to arrive on Sunday, April 12, according to ‘original route,’ said P&O Cruises. in a report.

No cases of Covid-19 have been reported on board.

Coral Princess – Princess Cruises

Status: Navigation to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Coral Princess left Santiago, Chile, on March 5. Princess Cruises announced that operations would stop a week later.

Princess Cruises attempted to negotiate the landing in Brazil for the guests on board the Coral Princess. Anvisa, the Brazilian health regulatory agency, denied the landing of Coral Princess guests, including those with confirmed outbound flights.

The ship is now heading directly to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Coral Princess medical center has reported “a higher than normal number of people with flu-like symptoms”, according to a cruise company press release dated March 31.

“Many have tested positive for regular flu, but given the concern over COVID-19 (coronavirus), and as a precaution, guests have been asked to self-isolate in their cabins and all meals will be now delivered by room service “” The crew will stay in their cabins when they are not working, “said the cruise line.

Sara Roberts is one of the 374 British passengers on board.

“We are all virus free and want the UK government to send a safe repatriation flight so that we can go home safely together,” she told CNN Travel last week before the situation current.

“Uncertainty is stressful for some, which is not healthy for them either,” adds Roberts.

Princess Cruises said that the internet and cabin phone service are currently free, to help customers stay in touch with family members.

Princess Cruises had a scheduled service call to Bridgetown, Barbados on March 31.

“During the short period at the port, additional provisions will be brought on board to ensure the comfort of all passengers during the voyage,” said Princess Cruises in a statement.

“No guest or crew will be allowed to disembark during this period.”

The ship is expected to arrive in Fort Lauderdale on April 4.

Pacific Princess – Princess Cruises

Status: Navigation to Los Angeles, California

The Pacific Princess landed in Australia on Saturday March 21, with the majority of passengers disembarking on flights March 22 or 23.

Those who could not fly for medical reasons remained on the ship, which is now heading to Los Angeles.

Former passenger CJ Hayden said some of the people on board previously traveled to Holland America’s Amsterdam, which also docked in Fremantle, Australia, on March 21.

Princess Cruises says there are 115 passengers on board and no known cases of Covid-19.

The Pacific Princess is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on April 24. He stopped briefly in Melbourne, Australia, to “refuel and refuel,” according to Princess Cruises.

The vessel is also expected to dock in Honolulu, Hawaii, for an additional service stop.

A passenger on board, who preferred to remain anonymous, told CNN that despite the circumstances, the trip was “another wonderful and enjoyable Princess cruise.

“We look forward to the future when we can resume sailing with Princess,” they added.

Queen Mary 2 – Cunard

Status: Navigation to Southampton, England

The Queen Mary 2 left on a 113-day trip from New York to New York on January 3, 2020.

“The world voyage of Queen Mary 2 has been canceled and the ship is currently en route to Southampton from Australia,” said a Cunard spokesperson.

Most of the guests disembarked in Perth and flew home.

“The only guests who stay on board are those who cannot fly for medical reasons,” Cunard said in a statement.

There are still 264 guests on board.

There are no known cases of Covid-19 on board.

MSC Magnifica – MSC Cruises

Status: Navigation to Europe

The MSC Magnifica landed on a world voyage on January 4, 2020.

Passengers on the ship were not allowed to disembark when the ship docked in Fremantle, Australia on March 24.

The Magnifica says that there are no sick passengers on board.

An MSC spokesperson told CNN Travel: “The MSC Magnifica, which is currently sailing on a world cruise, is en route from Australia to Europe”.

Costa Victoria – Costa Cruises

Status: Moored in Civitavecchia, Italy

The cruise ship Costa Victoria arrived in Civitavecchia, Italy, on March 25.

Earlier in the trip, a passenger tested positive for coronavirus and was landed in Greece.

The landing process in Italy is underway.

Columbus – Cruise and maritime trips

An image of the change of passengers that took place between the Colombus and the Vasco da Gama. Courtesy cruise and maritime travel

Status: Navigation to Tilbury, England

Last week, two Cruise & Maritime Voyages ships, Columbus and Vasco da Gama, met at sea 12 nautical miles off Phuket, Thailand, to undertake what the cruise line called “a one-time operation passenger transfer and repatriation “.

This decision was made to help passengers get home as quickly as possible.

Some 239 passengers were transferred between ships. British nationals have been transferred to the Columbus, which is heading for the United Kingdom, while Australians and New Zealanders are now on board the Vasco da Gama.

There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the two vessels.

The Columbus is scheduled to arrive in Tilbury on April 13.

Artania – Phoenix

Status: In Western Australia

The cruise ship Artania embarked on a 140-day global cruise from Hamburg, Germany, to Bremerhaven, Germany, on December 21, 2019.

The ship has now docked in Western Australia.

One passenger, who has since disembarked, tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the trip.

Another 36 passengers tested positive for Covid-19 after a check by the Australian health authorities upon their arrival at Fremantle.

In a statement, the cruise line Phoenix Reisen said that these passengers a registered and quarantined in local hospitals.

Healthy passengers remained on the ship until their repatriation flights, which took place on March 29.

The majority of passengers are German. Those from elsewhere in Europe were also brought back to Germany.

According to Phoenix Reisen, 16 passengers, as well as hundreds of crew members, decided to stay on board the Artania and return home this way.

Costa deliziosa

Status: At sea

On January 5, 2020, Costa Deliziosa set sail for an 87-day trip around the world from Venice.

When Carnival-owned Costa Cruises decided to suspend cruises, Costa Deliziosa was the only cruise that was not immediately canceled.

“The current round-the-world itinerary will be completed to allow passengers to disembark and return home,” said the cruise official.

Some passengers disembarked and returned home when the ship called in Perth on March 16. The ship is scheduled to return to Venice in April, although the destination may be changed.

Cruise ships without passengers

Vasco da Gama – Cruise and maritime trips

West Australian passengers disembark from the cruise ship Vasco de Gama and head to Rottnest Island for quarantine. Michael Wilson – Pool / Getty Images

Status: Quarantined passengers in Western Australia. Ship returning to Tilbury, UK

The cruise ship Vasco da Gama docked in Fremantle, Australia on March 28.

There were 798 Australians and 108 New Zealanders on board.

The New Zealand guests disembarked from the ship and returned from Perth on Sunday March 29.

On Monday, March 30, all Vasco da Gama passengers from Western Australia traveled to the neighboring island of Rottnest, where they will spend 14 days in self-isolation, before being able to return home.

“Australian citizens of other states will have to spend their 14-day quarantine at hotels in Perth that have been specifically booked for this purpose,” said Cruise & Maritime Voyages in a statement.

There are no suspected cases of Covid-19 on board.

Vasco da Gama has now disembarked passengers at Fremantle and is returning to the United Kingdom with only crew members on board.

Oasis of the seas – Royal Caribbean

Status: In Miami, Florida

Passengers left Oasis of the Seas in Miami two weeks ago, but crew members remain on board.

Sunday, Miami Herald reported he had obtained a leak from the master of the ship announcing that 14 crew members had tested positive for Covid-19.

CNN contacted Royal Caribbean regarding the report, which said, “The health and well-being of our crew is our top priority. Crew members who have experienced symptoms have been assessed by our medical staff and remain under close monitoring.

In accordance with our health and safety protocols, our crew was invited to isolate themselves in the cabins while awaiting confirmation of the first results from the public health authorities. “

The ship was anchored off the Bahamas but has since returned to the Miami coast.

On March 31, the cruise line confirmed to CNN that a crew member of Oasis of the Seas and a member of nearby Symphony of the Seas were “evacuated for medical reasons for observation and treatment of respiratory problems “.

“We are grateful to the local authorities for their support for the evacuations,” added the spokesman.

The ship is currently located off West Palm Beach, Florida.

Symphony of the Seas – Royal Caribbean

Status: In Miami, Florida

Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world, with 18 decks in total.

The passengers disembarked in Miami on March 14, but the crew remained on board.

The ship is currently anchored off Palm Beach, Florida – following the medical evacuation of the ill crew.

Costa Diadema – Costa Cruises

Status: Moored in Piombino, Italy

Costa Diadema docked in Piombino on March 31, after being denied berthing rights in other ports.

The mayor of Piombino, Francesco Ferrari, said via a statement on his official Facebook page that “no gratitude” was necessary.

“I did what any responsible Italian would have done,” said Ferrari.

“I could not allow more than a thousand people to stay on the open sea, especially in the precarious conditions that our country and the whole world are going through.”

There were 1,255 crew members on board. Three crew members with severe symptoms of Covid-19 were disembarked and transported to the hospital.

Ferrari said five people also had symptoms and 13 others had “mild” symptoms.

Doctors are now testing everyone on board and charter flights have been set up to repatriate non-Italians.

Costa Magica – Costa Cruises

The Costa Magica is docked near Miami, Florida.

Last week, six crew members with respiratory symptoms were evacuated from the ship, then transported to a shore hospital by Miami-Dade Fire, according to a tweet from Miami-Dade County Emergency Management.

The ship is not allowed to enter the port of Miami.

The ship had previously docked in Guadeloupe and all the passengers disembarked to fly.

Costa Favolosa – Costa Cruises

Another Costa cruise ship, Favolosa, is also moored near Miami.

Seven sick crew members were evacuated from this ship along with the sick passengers who were on board the Costa Magica.

Like the Costa Magica, the ship had previously docked in Guadeloupe and passengers have disembarked there.

Azura – P&O Cruises UK

Azura returns to Southampton, England, with no guests on board. It was to dock on March 31.

Hanseatic nature – Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

The Hanseatic Nature travels from Central America to Hamburg, Germany, scheduled for April 15.

This trip takes place to bring the ship to its waiting position.

All Hapag-Lloyd Cruises passengers disembarked.

According to the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises press team, the crew on this ship challenged themselves to walk and run the track around the ship to keep busy and exercise during the crossing.

“They hope that the entire crew of 138 laps 28 laps a day, for the 27-day trip, if each member of the crew does the 28 laps a day, it will be equal to the distance they are crossing, 7700 miles sailors = 8861.01 miles, “said a Hapag-Lloyd Cruises spokesperson.

Europa – Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

This ship is en route to Barbados and is expected to arrive on April 3. This voyage also takes place to bring the vessel to its appropriate standby position.