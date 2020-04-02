Written by Jacopo Prisco, CNNLondon, UK Contributors Ananda Pellerin, CNN

The Art Fund concluded an extremely successful campaign to save Prospect Cottage, the former home of British visionary filmmaker and activist Derek Jarman, from private sale.

In what it called “the largest crowdfunding initiative in the arts” in a press release, the UK-based charity said it had reached its goal of $ 4 million (3.5 million pounds) in just over two months, after more than 8,000 public donations from more than 40 countries, as well as grants from organizations.

Art Fund director Stephen Deuchar said in a statement that they were “deeply grateful to as many as 8,119 individuals and institutions who donated, large and small, and to artists – led by Tacita Dean and Tilda Swinton – whose material support for crowdfunding and advertising initiatives have had such an influence. “

Jarman bought the house of the black fisherman in 1986 and created before him a famous garden inspired by the surrounding coastal landscape of Dungeness, in the south-east of England, also the site of two nuclear power plants. He then played a key role in Jarman’s 1990 film “The Garden”, in the context of his home and with Tilda Swinton.

Swinton, who was the muse of the influential director, is part of a group of artists who supported the campaign, launched on January 22 this year, by donating their works and time in exchange for donations. The other artists involved were Peter Doig, Michael Craig-Martin, Tacita Dean, Jeremy Deller, Isaac Julien, Howard Sooley and Wolfgang Tillmans. David Hockney made a “substantial personal donation,” according to the Art Fund release.

Hollywood also lent a hand, with the famous costume designer Sandy Powell gathering the signatures of more than 200 stars – including Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Saoirse Ronan – on a costume she had worn at Circle of critics. gala this year, which was later auctioned off raising $ 20,000 (£ 16,000) for the cause.

"Securing Prospect Cottage's future may seem minor in comparison with the global epidemic that recently wrapped all of our lives But the last years of Derek Jarman at Cottage have been an inspiring example of human optimism, creativity and courage fighting the ravages of disease " said Deuchar of the filmmaker who died of an AIDS-related illness. "This campaign seems all the more relevant and appropriate for its time."

Derek Jarman in his garden.

Potential loss to the art world

The chalet was faced with the prospect of a private sale, after the death in 2018 of Keith Collins, Jarman’s close companion in his later years, to whom he bequeathed the property. The Art Fund believed that this would result in the loss of its content – Jarman’s vast archives – and of its artistic heritage.

After Jarman bought the chalet, he turned it into a creative center for himself and his collaborators.

“The Prospect chalet quickly became a source of comfort and intense inspiration, a kind of sanctuary but also a place of great sociability for friends and collaborators. More than 25 years later, the garden survives, and the chalet is still full of artwork from Jarman and his friends and admirers, including Maggi Hambling, John Maybury, Gus van Sant, Richard Hamilton and others, “said Deuchar at the campaign launch earlier this year in London.

Tilda Swinton launched the campaign in London.

Tilda Swinton remembered when she and Jarman saw the cottage.

“He had a friend who lived on the shingle in Dungeness. As we turned to go back to London, we saw at the same time a small black wooden house with yellow yellow window frames on the left side of the road, facing the sea. There was a “for sale” sign stuck in the stones at his feet. I distinctly remembered turning without a word and stopping the car.

“We knocked on the door, we were greeted by a charming lady who lived there and after a visit that cannot last longer than 15 minutes were back on the road. Derek had decided before arriving at Lydd that ‘he would buy it, “she said.

Artist Jeremy Deller, who contributed to the campaign, said: “Derek Jarman was an inspirational provocateur of the cultural life of Britain and an excellent role model for any artist seeking to cause some trouble.”

The funds are to be used by the Keith Collins Will Trust to purchase Prospect Cottage, ensuring that Jarman’s personal documents and library are preserved, and allowing free public access to the famous cottage garden, the launch of residences. artists and guided public tours.