“Bright light of community”

The initiative will start on April 3, with a 24 hour live broadcast including live home workouts hosted by some of the biggest names in the sport, interviews with sports stars, gym owners and coaches, healthy cooking segments and even live music.

The event will encourage donations, in the hopes of raising $ 1,000,000, 100% of which will be donated to causes affected by the pandemic.

Matt O’Keefe, president of Loud & Live Sports and agent for many of the world’s best CrossFit athletes, is one of the board members involved in launching this initiative.

“In this time when we are united in a unique way on a global scale. No matter your religion, your politics, your language or your place, you can all move,” O’Keefe told CNN on Wednesday. “You’re stuck inside, and one thing you can do for free is get moving … have fun with fitness and raise money.”

According to O’Keefe, it was easy to involve the best athletes in the initiative.

“In a period of darkness, the community was brilliant and brilliant. These guys all said 100% yes,” he added.

“Don’t waste your breath on me. You don’t have to convince me. I’m there!”, He said.

In women, triple defending champion of the CrossFit Games Tia-Clair Toomey also did not persuade to get involved.

“I thought it was obvious,” the 26-year-old Australian told CNN.

“Finally, I have the opportunity to give back to all those who supported me throughout my journey. We can come together through such a difficult period and bring light and positivity to the world.”

It’s not just the CrossFit world that is involved.

Former Major League Baseball star Jorge Posada, whose number was withdrawn by the New York Yankees, promoted the event and there are players involved, such as Oscar winner Anna Paquin and her husband, actor Stephen Moyer, as well as Wilmer Valderrama of It’s 70’s Show and Golden Globe nominees Max Greenfield.

Home fitness competition

The second phase of the initiative will be an online home fitness competition, consisting of 7 workouts in 7 days.

Registration will be free but will encourage donations.

Before the start of this week-long event, host Rory Mckernan explained to CNN how the competition would go.

“Every released workout will be doable by whatever means you would have in your home. You would not need any special equipment. You would not need to go to a gym. This is something that would be available to everyone in their living room, “he said.

The scores would be self-submitted, generating a global ranking, where you can stack your scores against your gym friends and the most capable CrossFit athletes in the world.

“It’s just a reminder to everyone that we are a community and to make them feel connected,” said Mckernan.

“The secondary benefit is that we are trying to raise a huge amount of money for those who are really going to have a tough battle when we find ourselves on the other side of the situation.”