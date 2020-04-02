sui generis is really the only way to accurately describe César Aira, the Argentinian author who somehow manages to write a handful of novels each year. But not only does he not look like any other author; every book he publishes – and there are over 100 of them – looks very unique. In “Episode from the life of a landscape painter”, Aira romances the biography of the German documentary painter of the 19th century Johann Moritz Rugendas. In “Having dinner», He invites us to feast on a zombie apocalypse. He is by turns a realist, a magical realist and a surrealist – and therefore not really one of them. Anything can happen in an Aira novel, and almost everything happens.

His latest book to be translated into English, “Artforum”, talks about a man in Buenos Aires who loves the magazine Artforum. Apparently, it’s a collection of stories (or a novel? A diary?) In which each narrative unit (story? Chapter? Diary entry?) Takes directly or indirectly this trendy and long-lived American art journal as subject. But obsessed with Artforum, it’s really a book on art forms.

In an attempt to connect Aira to an artistic lineage, Chilean author Roberto Bolaño said that Aira’s novels “appear to put Gombrowicz’s theories into practice”. The Polish writer Witold Gombrowicz, who emigrated to Argentina just before the start of the Second World War, was interested in the dance between form and form, by obsessive but doomed quests, by networks always more complex connectivity (although perhaps imagined). fabric. Gombrowicz’s novel “Cosmos” follows a man by the name of Witold who finds a dead bird hanging on a rope, a discovery that sets in motion a series of connections and consequences – a minor cosmos.

Like many of Gombrowicz’s protagonists, the narrator of “Artforum” resembles his author, and he too is fixed on cosmic connections, divine structures and numinous meanings which can explode from ordinary objects and situations. The narrator receives advice from friends on where to find old issues of the magazine, fishing in bookstores, signs up for a subscription after years of hemming and hashing, develops a new method to number the days while waiting for his sacred treasures arrive by email and fantasy even on the creation of its own problems.

Throughout the book, the narrator expresses himself in a poetic way on idiosyncratic ideas such as “fatigue of forms” (“natural wear” of forms) and “divine automatism” of things. Both are embodied by an Artforum number that he claims to have sacrificed himself to save a pile of other magazines from the rain, “like a magic and heroic soldier … taking all the bullets from his body without letting one hit his companions”.

Even when his obsession diminishes, a random image or sound can bring the magazine back to his mind. The less obvious the connection, the sharper the invocation: “It could be a leaf falling from a tree, the breath of a horn, children playing with a ball in the square, the color of the sky at dawn . He came with a vague feeling of futility, which was also futile. “

For him, the magazine is more than the sum of its parts – or rather, the form is what gives meaning to the parts. “I realized that if I were offered all the contents of Artforum without Artforum, I would not be interested,” writes Aira. Over the decades of his obsession, connections and conjectures emerged, “ad hoc causalities” and “little allusive folklore” – a “complex set of representations”

Aira is interested in how we create our obsessions and how our obsessions create us. It is a reciprocal process – for him and for the reader, who must also create webs of meaning from the strange and ambiguous forms of his stories.

Of the dozens of books published by Aira, few are more than 100 pages. he argued that “the thicker a book, the less literature it contains.” This absurd statement betrays one of Aira’s greatest gifts, which he shares with the narrator of “Artforum”: his “ability to find contentment in small things, in minimums, including minimums of meaning. “

With these complex miniatures, Aira seems to have invented its own form of minor art, an object as distinctive in its size, shape and structure as these “almost square” numbers by Artforum. His method, which he calls “fuga hacia adelante(“Fleeing forward”) means never writing more than an hour a day and coming back rarely to review these bursts of text. Whatever corner he wrote to, he has to improvise a way out of the propulsive improvisation.

In “Artforum”, the narrator describes the same method – writing for an hour and then waiting for the next day: “My work as a writer was a constant repetition from the abandonment of time to waiting.” Aira fans also go on hold – waiting for the next book while the narrator waits for the next Artforum; they come frequently but never often enough.

The new novel won’t disappoint these fans, but for the uninitiated, is “Artforum” a good place to start? As with most random issues of a major magazine, this is a good place to start. He represents the work while subverting it in idiosyncratic details. It may not be the best of Aira, but to speak of “better” is to miss Aira’s sense. His novels are most significant when taken together, each a burst of the same symbolic object. “Artforum” is a minor work that creates a minor cosmos and, in doing so, feels – like the rest of Aira and the best of art – major.

Artforum

Caesar Aira

New directions: 80 pages, $ 13.95

Malone is a writer based in southern California.