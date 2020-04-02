A county in central China has reportedly experienced a medium-sized lockout amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus as Beijing attempts to emerge from the deadly epidemic and revive its economy.

About 600,000 residents near the city of Pingdingshan in Jia County were invited to stay at home as curfew measures took effect on Tuesday. The county is located in Henan province, about 500 miles south of Beijing and just north of Hubei province where the pandemic started in December 2019.

A statement on the county microblog’s account says that special permits are required to leave the house and that residents must take their temperature and must wear face masks, the South China Morning Post reported.

In addition, only people with a special permit can go to work and cars are allowed to travel every other day, defined by the license plate number.

“It is better not to come to Jia County now,” said an anonymous official at the county transportation office. newspaper. “No one can enter or leave.”

Businesses in the region have been closed, with the exception of utilities, medical providers, logistics companies and food processors. Local resident Wang Xiao, 23, told media on Tuesday that she had been informed of the actions taken by her village.

She said residents have been urged by the authorities to stock up on basic necessities and that each family could assign someone to visit the grocery store once every two days.

“I am worried because she is so close to me,” she said of reports that the county confirmed three new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. “The hospital is only about 2 km from my home. I had no idea that there were confirmed cases [of infection]. “

The lockdown comes as China reports a decline in COVID-19 cases. Authorities have imposed strict measures in Wuhan, where the first cases were reported and the initial epicenter of the pandemic, and in other cities during the first weeks of the epidemic.

Millions of people have been isolated to contain the virus and entire cities have been completely shut down as part of the containment efforts.

Beijing has taken over accusations that it has misled the world by deliberately underreporting the number of patients and deaths from the virus.

In a classified report to the White House, three US intelligence officials said this week that the Chinese public records of coronavirus cases were incomplete and misleading.

A United Nations report released on Wednesday praised China for sharing the COVID-19 gene sequence, but did not point out that it had not reported the first confirmed case before being forced to do so and that officials knew about the virus two months ago.