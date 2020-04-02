This represents 93% of the world’s population, said Pew, as most countries have imposed partial or complete border closures on foreign nationals.

“The movement of people across borders has stalled in much of the world as countries close their borders to visitors – and sometimes to their own citizens – in response to the coronavirus epidemic,” says the analysis. .

The report, released Wednesday on the centre’s website, combines data from border closure announcements and United Nations demographics. And a map of the Pew Research Center shows the wide range of restrictions around the world.

Last month, the International Organization for Migration reported that 174 countries, territories and regions of the world had implemented travel restrictions related to coronaviruses, describing the restrictions as “unprecedented scope and severity”.

Natalia Banulescu-Bogdan, Associate Director of the International Program at the Migration Policy Institute, described what she called “extraordinary acceleration” of travel restrictions.

Only a handful of countries had travel restrictions in place in early March, she said during a recent event on the migratory impacts of the pandemic. A few weeks later, most countries had travel restrictions in place.

“I think almost all the countries in the world at this point are playing with almost all the tools they have for almost all categories of entries,” she said.