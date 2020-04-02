British American Tobacco BTAFF (( Its biotechnology subsidiary Kentucky BioProcessing is working on a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus that can be produced in laboratory-grown plants closely related to tobacco, said Wednesday.

Biotech company, which helped develop an experimental treatment for the Ebola virus in 2014, joins dozens of other companies in the running to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, which has now infected more than 880,000 people worldwide and killed more than 44,000 people.

Vaccine development usually takes years, but scientists and government officials hope to speed up the process to avoid a resurgence of the virus. Many experts say that a vaccine is at least 18 months away, but others warn that even this schedule is optimistic.

British American Tobacco said its potential vaccine is currently being tested in animals and that it is “exploring partnerships with government agencies” to bring the vaccine to clinical studies.

“Vaccine development is difficult and complex work, but we think we have made a significant breakthrough with our technology platform on tobacco plants,” said David O’Reilly, director of scientific research at British American Tobacco. If clinical trials continue, the company said it hopes to produce up to 3 million doses of vaccine per week starting in June. These doses will be lost if the trials fail, but it’s “a price to pay” to save time, said O’Reilly. In order to produce the potential vaccine, Kentucky BioProcessing cloned part of the novel the genetic sequence of the coronavirus and inject it into plants, which has developed a potential antigen – a substance that induces an immune response in the body and is necessary to fight viruses. This is now being tested on rodents. According to the World Health Organization, plant-based vaccines can be produced inexpensively in very large quantities and are less likely than traditionally developed vaccines to contain harmful contaminants. However, a cigarette manufacturer’s efforts to resolve an urgent public health problem could raise eyebrows. “I hope tobacco policy does not interfere here and that people will objectively determine whether our technology could be useful or not,” O’Reilly told CNN Business. Kentucky BioProcessing participated in the production of ZMapp in 2014, a treatment that was tested with some success on Ebola patients in the United States before being abandoned in favor of more effective alternatives.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/01/business/coronavirus-vaccine-british-american-tobacco/index.html