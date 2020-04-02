Vaccine development usually takes years, but scientists and government officials hope to speed up the process to avoid a resurgence of the virus. Many experts say that a vaccine is at least 18 months away, but others warn that even this schedule is optimistic.
British American Tobacco said its potential vaccine is currently being tested in animals and that it is “exploring partnerships with government agencies” to bring the vaccine to clinical studies.
“Vaccine development is difficult and complex work, but we think we have made a significant breakthrough with our technology platform on tobacco plants,” said David O’Reilly, director of scientific research at British American Tobacco.
If clinical trials continue, the company said it hopes to produce up to 3 million doses of vaccine per week starting in June. These doses will be lost if the trials fail, but it’s “a price to pay” to save time, said O’Reilly.
In order to produce the potential vaccine, Kentucky BioProcessing cloned part of the novel the genetic sequence of the coronavirus and inject it into plants, which has developed a potential antigen – a substance that induces an immune response in the body and is necessary to fight viruses. This is now being tested on rodents.
According to the World Health Organization, plant-based vaccines can be produced inexpensively in very large quantities and are less likely than traditionally developed vaccines to contain harmful contaminants.
However, a cigarette manufacturer’s efforts to resolve an urgent public health problem could raise eyebrows. “I hope tobacco policy does not interfere here and that people will objectively determine whether our technology could be useful or not,” O’Reilly told CNN Business.
