About 300 Department of Homeland Security workers tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 8,500 are in quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus, dismissing them as the agency struggles to respond to the pandemic.

These figures are based on an internal departmental report from Monday, which the Los Angeles Times obtained from an assistant to House Democratic. It showed that 292 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and 8,524 others were under “Self-quarantine and self-monitoring”.

The number of sick, infected and exposed people continues to increase in the third largest department of the federal government, which suggests an increasing toll even as it helps manage the national mobilization against the virus. The department includes key agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Transportation Security Administration, the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“These figures highlight the risks men and women of DHS take every day to protect public safety,” said John Sandweg, former acting director of the Obama administration’s immigration and customs agency. “Measures can and must be taken to protect the workforce, including limiting operations to those that are essential only to the mission of protecting national security and public safety.”

“I do not know of any good reason why DHS should not publish these figures,” he added. “At a minimum, DHS staff have the right to know the risks they face. In addition, Congress and the general public must also be aware, if only to be able to prioritize labor protection measures. “

Brandon Judd, president of a union of border patrol workers, said in an interview on Wednesday that for officers and the public, the administration “exposed them to unnecessary danger”.

“I don’t think the agency is doing enough to protect the agents or individuals we come into contact with, full stop,” he added. Judd, who was a close ally of the White House, said at least six border patrol officers have tested positive and 42 are under quarantine.

Homeland Security, the White House, and the National Security Council did not respond to repeated requests for the number of infected, sick, and quarantined people among the 240,000 employees in the department and more than 35,000 migrants in American custody.

In addition, federal judges have ordered the department to release some migrants from unsanitary and often overcrowded detention centers, which they and medical experts have described as “hotbeds of contagion”. This week, Guatemala confirmed the first known case of a migrant expelled by the administration who tested positive for COVID-19.

Government lawyers joined immigration judges and lawyers to ask the administration to close the immigration courts.

While the largest federal department, the Pentagon, provides daily total staff affected by the virus, and others, such as the State Department, also regularly update the public, the Department of Homeland Security n has not released its figures, even to its employees.

“They don’t want us to know,” an official with the citizenship and immigration agency told The Times on condition of anonymity for fear of professional reprisals.

In this agency, which manages the legal immigration system, 25 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and 512 were in quarantine, according to the internal report. The administration closed the agency’s offices two weeks ago and extended the closings until May 3 on Wednesday.

Other homeland security workers on the frontline fighting coronaviruses expressed concern for their safety and complained about a lack of protective equipment or testing.

Seven FEMA employees tested positive and 24 were quarantined as of Monday’s report, and among TSA employees at airports across the country, 129 had tested positive and 4,084 were self-quarantined.

At the ICE, accused of having supervised tens of thousands of migrant detainees, 29 employees had tested positive and 1,117 employees were in quarantine. The agency confirmed four cases among inmates, all in New Jersey; five cases among employees or staff working in its detention centers; in addition to the cases in 28 other employees.

At CBP, which oversees the closure of the US-Mexico border to most travelers, as well as a controversial policy of eliminating almost all asylum seekers, including unaccompanied children, 64 employees tested positive and 640 were in quarantine.

Even before the coronavirus epidemic, the Department of Homeland Security struggled amidst ever-evolving directives, staff purges and vacancies under President Trump, who enforced the law. immigration a priority over other broad departmental responsibilities.