One of the reasons we play games is to bond, a shortcut to understand each other and build trust. See, for example, a number of corporate team building exercises – falling eggs, treasure hunts and, no one is the favorite, confidence falls.

But forget all about it.

The absolute best game – OK, fine, my longtime date – to quickly get to know someone or reconnect with friends is “Spaceteam”, the mobile sensation designed by Henry Smith that was originally concocted to be played locally, which means being played with players in the same room. It is a modern version of the board game, in the sense that it was designed for nights at home and face-to-face collaboration. The twist is that it uses – requires – modern tools, in this case our smartphone.

Its genius is that it does not require any know-how or any skill of play beyond knowing how to shout nonsense to each other, a trait that we are almost all born with and which does not seem to disappear with l ‘age (insert a reference to your family, your job or our politicians here). Launch “Spaceteam” and you shout “Soak Ferrous Holospectrum!” or “Engage Tripump” with friends or relatives in a few moments.

For years, the game was not available online. Really, the only way to play was to get your friends together in one room. It’s changing now.

“Spaceteam” has been integrated into relatively new Bunch app, which aims to more transparently provide voice or video chat with mobile games to easily play online. While Bunch wants to connect players to their favorite platforms, whether “Fortnite” or “Roblox”, it works best with titles directly integrated into the application, for which “Spaceteam” is one. On Apple’s iOS platforms, Bunch allows relatively smooth synchronization with the game. You can even launch Bunch via the Spaceteam app and be close to playing.

In “Spaceteam”, each player’s phone shows a different element of a ship’s controls, and we receive orders that must be directed to other people to allow our ship to fly. While some people may take a few seconds to start screaming, I’m sure bonding is strengthened when we all feel safe shouting something like “Grease Prorod!” each other.

“I wanted it to be more like a board game, a board game or a social gathering,” says Smith, speaking from his home in Montreal. “I’m a fan of board games and I love the dynamic of being able to see people and talk to them. This is how I think about my games. The game itself takes place outside the screen. Computers are just tools that facilitate the act of playing. “

I instantly fell in love with “Spaceteam” when it was released. It immediately appeals to our imagination by turning our touchscreen into a ship’s control panel – the goal is to keep the ship afloat for as long as possible. It turns our friends into traveling companions, and whatever room we are in becomes the playground. It reminded me of the days of my childhood, when I was trying to stay awake in the basement by just looking at a computer screen saver of moving star fields, which allowed me to pretend our house was floating in space. “Spacetime” also uses digital tools, but the game is ours.

And those who have visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland or Walt Disney World can see the cultural influence of Smith’s work. The bones and essence of “Spaceteam” are visible in a high-tech simulation game such as Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where six guests work together to avoid crashing by pressing random buttons and probably yelling at each other. Since we won’t be meeting in the theme park anytime soon, “Spaceteam” is a way to instantly improvise that we are somewhere else.

Playing “Spaceteam” on the Bunch mobile app will soon include video integration on iOS and Android. (Bouquet)

Still, for those who are quarantined together, “Spaceteam” still works best if you can play it in the same room with friends or family. But while people struggle these days to find lightness – or even play a favorite board game by video chat or Zoom (it’s not as simple as it may seem) – “Spaceteam” and its cries Techno-nonsense may be just the kind of old-fashioned cheerfulness that some of us need.

A few fine print: Currently, the iOS version of “Spaceteam” via Bunch does not include video, but this feature, say representatives of Bunch, should be operational in a few weeks. Android users can currently play video chat using Bunch but will need to select their “Spaceteam” private room rather than Bunch direct them there immediately. In the coming weeks, once the video is fully integrated on the iOS and Android platforms, “Spaceteam” will be able to be played online in the manner initially planned.

It can even add new wrinkles, as players will need to understand facial language rather than full body language.

“It is a little more difficult to read people’s body language to determine when is the right time to speak or shut up, which is an aspect of” Spaceteam, “” Smith said in a video interview. “If you really want to do well, you can’t all speak at the same time. There is a little bit of delay on the video, so you can’t always tell when it’s time to speak. It’s chaotic. “

And for “Spaceteam”, it’s usually a quality attribute. The game remains free since Smith supported himself by granting him a license. A card game version is available, and a virtual reality edition is on the horizon.