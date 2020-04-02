Most of us are now working from home because the fast-spread coronavirus has forced us to take shelter there.

This means that many of us work remotely in less than ideal ergonomic situations when typing on laptops in bed, on shelves, on the couch and at the kitchen table.

Staying at home can be the right thing for the greater good, but it can be the wrong thing for your body, especially if you work at an impromptu office with spouses, roommates, children, and pets under them. feet.

As a result, many of us feel stiff and sore no matter how many online yoga classes we do.

“There is a saying that” the best job is the next job, “” said the Agoura Hills ergonomics consultant. Karen Loesing, expert in job evaluation.

The key, says Loesing, is to break the workday with stretching, walking, and a variety of postures. Here, Loesing offers 8 tips on how to stay healthy while working from home, as well as shopping inspiration in case you need to upgrade your WFH station.

1. Use your personal computer

Use your personal computer not to work exclusively on your laptop. If you can work on a larger monitor, consider purchasing one. “The monitor is the key to everything,” says Loesing. “You want to look straight ahead while you work.”

If you can’t live without two monitors, use your laptop as your second monitor.

Adjust your monitor so that it is directly in front of you at arm’s length (or slightly more) and your head is about 3 inches below the top of the monitor.

Support for Nulaxy laptop. (Nulaxia)

2. Riser

An inexpensive laptop lift will bring your monitor up to your eye level. Books will also do the trick. Loesing recommends the Nulaxy laptop stand$ 75 and Soundance laptop stand, $ 34.

3. External keyboard and mouse

Invest in an external keyboard and mouse such as the Logitech K400 Plus Wireless touchscreen TV keyboard with integrated touchpad, $ 26.99, or Logitech MK345 wireless combo, $ 49.99.

Adjust the height of your desk and keyboard so that your keyboard and mouse are level or slightly below the height of your elbows.

Keep your shoulders relaxed and your wrists straight when using the keyboard and mouse.

With your arms by your side and your elbows at 90 degrees, your fingers should reach the home line of the keyboard.

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 work chair. (Herman Miller)

4. Seats

Not everyone can afford a Aeron chair, a popular work chair that can cost up to $ 1,600. Yet Loesing says, “You get what you pay for.” Loesing likes it Mirra 2 task chair, starting at $ 600 on the Herman Miller website; the jump ($ 880) and the Gesture ($ 938) from Steelcase; as well as customizable chairs by Bodybilt and Ergocentric. Note: work-related desks and chairs are tax deductible.

Adjust the height of your chair so that your feet are on the floor or on a footrest.

Adjust the back of your chair so that the lumbar support is positioned slightly below your belt.

There should be a width of two to three fingers between the edge of your seat and the back of your knees.

Adjust your chair, whether with pillows or mechanical adjustments, so that your elbows are at the same height as the desk.

It’s important to mix it up a bit, says Loesing. “If you want to sit on your couch for 15 minutes, that’s fine. One of the good things about being at home is being able to sit up and stand up and mix things up,” says Loesing. OK to go sit and work on your chair, but not for more than half an hour. “

Learn how to use your chair if it is adjustable.

5. Posture

While sitting, try to tilt 10 to 15 degrees. “Most people mistakenly think they should be sitting with their backs at 90 degrees,” says Loesing. A slight tilt will relieve your hip flexors. “Do you know when you get up from a chair and you feel like you’re 100 years old?” This is because your hips are tight at 90 degrees. ”

Stretch recommended for working at home. Hold each applicable exercise for 20-30 seconds and repeat. (The ergonomics expert)

6. Move

To take a walk. Do some stretching. If there is a particular part of your body that bothers you, do some stretching for this problem area. Try to change your posture twice an hour and try to do certain tasks while standing throughout the day.

Use software pause reminders such as Fade Top or Stretchclock or smartphone applications such as UP or Get up.

Alan Hedge, Professor Emeritus Cornell and recognized expert in ergonomics, recommends getting up and stretching every 20 minutes.

Office space in the home of writer Susan Orlean and John Gillespie. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

7. The office

The average desk measures 29 inches tall and most kitchen tables are even taller. “It’s too high for everyone,” says Loesing. Raise your chair so your elbows are at the same height as the table and place something under your feet if they swing. Stepladder stools are often too high. You need a 4 inch support for your legs so that they are 90 degrees.

8. Footrest

It is worth investing in a footrest while the shelter in place continues. “Lots of people perch at the edge of their chairs because the table is too high,” says Loesing. “If you have a footrest, it pushes you back in your chair so that your back is supported.” Loesing recommends the Fellowes Office Suites Adjustable Footrest, $ 44 at Staples, and the Kensington Solemate Plus (both adjustable in height), $ 40 at Office Supply.