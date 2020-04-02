The New England Patriots team plane is used to transport more than a million N95 masks, an item that medical personnel desperately need during the coronavirus pandemic, from China to the United States.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family handled the logistics of the deal and donated $ 2 million, or about half the total cost of the masks, to the transaction, according to the Wall Street newspaper.

“In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate enough to make a difference have an important responsibility to do so with all of the assets we have,” said Kraft.

It took a huge effort to get to this point, reports the WSJ. About two weeks ago, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made an agreement for 1.7 million medical-grade masks, but didn’t know how to get them from China to the United States. Jonathan Kraft, who is the president of his father’s team, is a long-time friend. from the governor and offered the services of one of the organization’s Boeing 767s.

In addition to preparing the passenger plane for such a long journey and such a large load, there were permits and visas to be acquired in an extremely short time. Once all the arrangements had been made, the jet flew to Wilmington, Ohio, then Alaska, before finally landing in Shenzhen, China.

“I have never seen so much paperwork in so many ways and obstacles that we have had to overcome,” Robert Kraft told the Journal.

The crew only had a three-hour window to load the cargo. Only 1.2 million masks ended up being suitable; the rest are kept in a safe place and will be dispatched shortly.

The plane – painted red, white and blue with the Patriots logo on the side and the resemblances of six Lombardi trophies on the tail – left China early Wednesday morning and is expected to arrive in Boston on Thursday.

No days off. Through serious teamwork, Massachusetts should receive over a million N95 masks for our front line workers. Many thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow – Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

“It is an honor for our family to be part of this humanitarian mission,” said Robert Kraft in a statement. “We knew that purchasing the necessary N95 masks and providing the Patriots’ plane to expedite their delivery to local hospitals would immediately help protect our brave healthcare professionals. Several public and private sector organizations, all of which were in step with Governor Charlie Baker’s visionary leadership, worked together to carry out this mission to help save lives.

“I really hope that by doing so, we can in some way inspire others to find creative ways to give more to support our doctors, nurses and first responders.” It is nice to take care of those who provide such compassionate care. “