New patients suggest that patients with coronavirus are most contagious during their first week of symptoms.

The early study, although “limited” of nine patients in Germany, found very high levels of virus in the throats of these patients from their early onset of the disease, according to the scientist behind the research published in Nature newspaper.

This means that those who fall ill can continue to go about their daily business when they are most contagious.

The findings could provide insight into the rapid spread of the disease and provide advice to overwhelmed hospitals that lack beds, the scientists said.

According to research, many patients with milder symptoms could be safely released to self-isolation at home 10 days after showing signs of the disease.

“In a situation characterized by a limited capacity of hospital beds in infectious disease departments, there is pressure for early discharge after treatment,” reads the study, led by Christian Drosten and Clemens Wendtner.

“The two criteria predict that there is little residual risk of infectivity, based on cell culture,” he continues.

Viral “excretion” of the disease decreased significantly after five days of symptoms in seven of the nine patients; the other two developed early signs of pneumonia and had high virus levels 10 or 11 days after falling ill, the scientists found.

Comparing the peaks of contagiousness in patients with coronavirus and SARS, people infected with coronavirus have emitted 1,000 times more virus than those infected with SARS, according to scientists. And the SARS peak occurred later, about seven to ten days after the patients fell ill.

But the study was limited in the sense that no serious cases were observed, the scientists said. The nine patients were mild, all young or middle-aged, with no significant underlying disease.