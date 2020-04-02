Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the Russian side had offered assistance to Washington in light of the epidemiological situation in the United States, the Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported on Tuesday. “Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” said Peskov, according to RIA.

At first, it sounded like a typically putinsque public relations masterpiece: Russia, once a recipient of American aid after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was now helping the wealthiest nation in the world. But in a statement, the spokesperson for the US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, stressed that the shipment was a purchase, not a gift.

“In continuation of the March 30 phone call between President Trump and President Putin, the United States has agreed to purchase necessary medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protective equipment, from Russia, that were handed over to FEMA on April 1 in New York, “she said.

The Kremlin nevertheless considered the delivery to be a humanitarian act. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that half of the aid sent to the United States against the coronavirus had been paid for by American taxpayers and half by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Russian sovereign wealth fund.

On the same day, the Russian cargo plane landed in New York, the Russian army – which closely wrote the public information around its mission – published images of its doctors / chemical / biological / radiological specialists working to disinfect the care centers for Italian seniors using mobile spray disinfection stations and decontamination equipment. They were part of a military mission sent earlier by the Russian Defense Ministry, which sent nine Il-76 planes with teams of virologists and epidemiologists to assist Italy in its response to the pandemic.

So, what exactly was Putin’s calculation in sending aid abroad, precisely when coronavirus cases seem to be increasing in Russia itself?

Russia officially has 3,548 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the country’s surveillance headquarters. This is a relatively low figure compared to China or the United States. But Russian authorities have indicated that they expect the situation to worsen: the Russians are currently under forced self-isolation, and Putin signed a law this week that increases sanctions for violating rules. quarantine. Moscow authorities have said they are preparing to deploy a digital application tool that will use QR codes and a smartphone application to apply the lock in the capital.

The delivery of essential equipment to the United States has therefore been criticized in Russia, where reports of shortages of protective equipment have raised concerns.

The Alliance of Physicians, a professional rights group, criticized the brass band around the American expedition. “Well, very good,” the organization said in a statement. “We are raising money all over the country to buy medicine for doctors and our authorities are selling personal protective equipment in the United States. Pure mockery.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov defended Russia’s actions during a conference call with journalists on Thursday.

“There are always critics of this nature, but at the same time, international cooperation in the fight against coronaviruses is a very important measure of the activities of any country,” said Peskov. “No country can effectively fight the virus alone without international cooperation.”

Leaving aside the controversy in Russia over cargo: internationally, it’s a relatively inexpensive way for Putin to build good will with President Donald Trump.

Russia, after all, remains under American and European sanctions for the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and relations between Moscow and Washington are catastrophic. For Russian and international audiences, aid shipments send a powerful visual signal: Putin, once again, plays the decisive man of action.