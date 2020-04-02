The Annenberg Space for Photography, Century City’s art space whose image exhibits covered a wide range of subjects, including music, celebrities and climate change, laid off nine workers after it closed in because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The layoffs include eight full-time visitor services employees and one temporary employee. The Annenberg Space for Photography, which is part of the larger Annenberg Foundation, normally has a dedicated staff of 12. The remaining staff will have their hours reduced and will receive pay cuts during the closure.

“This is an unprecedented and extraordinarily difficult period created by the public health crisis of COVID-19,” said a spokesperson in a statement sent by email. “We hope to bring everyone on board when the photo space reopens and we continue our mission to make art and photography accessible to everyone in the Los Angeles community.”

The layoffs are another indication of the speed and depth of the COVID-19 pandemic that is plaguing non-profit arts institutions. Last week, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art announced that it leave of more than 300 workers, other staff, including museum management, who must cut their salaries. The Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art has laid off 97 part-time workers, while the Hammer Museum has cut 150 temporary students.

Two months ago, the Annenberg Space for Photography organized a star-studded party to unveil its latest exhibition dedicated to Vanity Fair magazine photography.

“This show marks the start of our second decade,” said Cinny Kennard, executive director of the Annenberg Foundation, in her remarks to the crowd at the event.

The pandemic, however, interrupted the celebration.