In an effort to keep ailing bookstores afloat, author James Patterson offers some relief in the form of a large sum of money.

The successful writer “Along Came a Spider” and “NYPD Red” announced Thursday a personal donation of $ 500,000 to help save independent bookstores across the country. Many have been forced to close their doors indefinitely or radically change their business models to comply with measures imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Patterson has also partnered with Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and its platform, Reese’s Book Club, the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc) and the American Booksellers Assn. to promote the #SaveIndieBookstores campaign, which will run until April 30. Binc will then distribute the funds raised to eligible independent bookstores.

“I can’t imagine anything more important right now, as far as the book world is concerned, than helping the Indians survive,” Patterson said on a phone call Thursday morning. “It is so culturally important that we pay attention to the written word, that people communicate with the written word,” he said, adding that teaching children to read competently is a priority. high social. By combining his strengths with Witherspoon, he hopes that the initiative will spread widely.

Patterson’s donation is the latest in several major expenses he has made in recent years, including one One million dollar donation in 2014. It is also one of many courageous efforts nationwide to help ensure that independent bookstores – which are not considered essential businesses – survive the pandemic. Many of those who stayed open offer curbside pickup, private store navigation appointments and deliveries, and mainly take orders over the phone and online.

Yet, across the country, hundreds of bookstore workers have been laid off, including more than 30 from the last bookstore in Los Angeles (about two-thirds of the workforce). Meanwhile, the beloved Powell’s Books of Portland, Ore., Recently rehired more than 100 workers after online orders skyrocketed. But even before the pandemic, only a third of independent bookstores were profitable, according to the American Booksellers Assn.

Although bookstores have seen online sales increase since non-essential businesses were forced to close under home support measures, many bookstores have said that online orders and deliveries alone do not come close to physical sales on a typical day.

“It looks like we work five times harder for five times less money,” said Joshua Spencer, owner of the latest bookstore. Although online sales are four to five times higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, “it’s enough to keep paying our staff, but it’s not enough to keep paying our rent”.

This is why the edition of the giant Simon & Schuster and Bookshop.org, which partners with India and the media, also joined forces this week to help struggling bookstores across the country.

“The affiliation fees we make by directing sales to bookshop.org, we pass on to Binc so that it goes to independent booksellers,” said Liz Perl, executive vice-president and marketing director of Simon & Schuster . Among other efforts, the publisher has also added bookshop.org buy buttons to all of its websites and encourages its authors to add the link to their websites and social media profiles.

The campaign will run at least until the end of the calendar year, but this could be extended depending on the situation, said Perl.

The Last Bookstore has had some success with a new creative business model. Customers can schedule private boating appointments during business hours to ensure social distancing (employees will even offer gloves and masks for buyers). They also started to offer bundles. “Customers give us their gender preferences over the phone or by email and the staff will pull out a package of books valued at $ 25 or more,” said Spencer. They may choose their own books or be surprised. “These have been a great success.”

However, the future is uncertain.

“We’re off to a good start with this new mode, but we’re not out of the woods,” said Spencer, “and we have a lot of impending expenses that we need to figure out how to cover.”

But with the outpouring of love and support from the community, Spencer remains hopeful.

“I am optimistic that we will overcome this.”