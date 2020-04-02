For a little culture while staying at home during the coronavirus epidemic, we have daily recommendations for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here are 11 choices for Wednesday, all Pacific hours:

“Carmen”

For its new series “From the Vault”, the Los Angeles Opera broadcasts an audio recording only of its staging in 2017 of Bizet’s musical drama about a Spanish soldier who falls in love with a fiery and free-spirited woman , with tragic results. Soprano Ana Maria Martinez is the star; James Conlon directs. Available at any time. Free. laopera.org

“Nora Highland”

“Westworld” actress Tessa Thompson and “Ugly Betty” actor Michael Urie lead the cast of a live benefit read of Ryan Spahn’s comedy. 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. $ 5 and more. play-perview.com (Requires the Zoom meeting application, which can be downloaded for free from zoom.us )

“Synthesize live”

This streaming series presented by synthesizer maker Moog continues with Baseck, an experimental electronic musician based in Los Angeles. 3 p.m. Wednesday. Free. On Instagram @moogsynthesizers and instagram.com

“Nixon in China”

The Metropolitan Opera broadcasts its directing directed by Peter Sellars in 2011 of the musical drama of the composer John Adams on the memorable tête-à-tête of the 37th American president in 1972 with the president Mao Tse-tung. Adams conducts; James Maddalena and Robert Brubaker star. Available at 4.30 p.m. Wednesday at 3.30 p.m. Thursday. Free. metopera.org

“Lips together, teeth apart”

L.A. Theater Works pays tribute to the late Terrence McNally by providing access to his 2012 audio recording of the playwright’s comedy about two siblings and their loved ones spending July 4 at a beach house on Fire Island. With Kristen Johnston and Steven Weber; Bart DeLorenzo conducts. Available anytime until April 30. Free. latw.org

Virtual ICA LA

The Institute of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles presents 360-degree virtual tours of its current exhibitions, including “Ree Morton: the healing plant can also poison”, a study of paintings, drawings, sculptures and installations from the end of the post-minimalist and feminist artist. Available at any time. Free. theicala.org

Pedrito martinez

The Congolese singer and singer from Havana and his Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble perform songs from his recent album “Acertijos” during a concert shot in November at 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. 4.30 p.m. Wednesday. Free; donations accepted. 92y.org

‘Harvest time’

Pop Goes the Culture TV brings together former “Happy Days” co-stars Anson Williams (Potsie Weber) and Don Most (Ralph Malph) in this dark new comedy by playwright Frederick Stroppel. With Beth Littleford, a former ally from The Daily Show. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free. youtube.com

“Behind the curtain”

This new live series from the Old Globe in San Diego offers viewers an inside look at the costumes, set design and other elements that go into making a modern theatrical production. 3 p.m. Wednesday. Free. facebook.com

Midday concerts at Glendale

Violinist-composer Jonah Sirota and oboe Regina Brady play pieces by Bach and Britten, as well as a premiere by Sirota himself. 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Free. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com and on Sirota’s YouTube channel.

“State of the Groove With Steve Jordan”

Blues guitarist and singer Robert Cray joins veteran drummer and session musician for the first installment in this series of interviews. 1 p.m. Wednesday. Free. On Instagram at @jayveerecords and instagram.com

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs). Check back for new choices Monday through Saturday.