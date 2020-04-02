Comcast Corp. has pledged $ 500 million to help employees struggling with the coronavirus health crisis, and its top five leaders will donate their wages to COVID-19’s rescue efforts.

“We hope that in a modest way this time we can make it easier for our employees, our local communities and our customers,” Comcast president and chief executive officer Brian Roberts said on Wednesday in a note to staff members. .

Philadelphia-based cable giant, the country’s largest provider of cable TV and broadband internet, joins a list of companies that have set up relief funds for workers facing hardship because of the pandemic.

Comcast owns the media company NBCUniversal, which has operations in Los Angeles, Orlando and New York, which has been devastated by the virus. The $ 500 million fund is intended to “support our employees through ongoing compensation and benefits when operations have been interrupted or affected,” said Roberts.

Last week, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest media official to reveal that he had contracted the disease. Shell, 54, is recovering and working from his Los Angeles home after falling ill on March 15.

The $ 500 million fund includes $ 150 million that NBCUniversal recently pledged to help its workforce, including hourly workers at its Universal Studios theme parks. Comcast has increased the overall amount it has pledged to support the employees of its two other major divisions as well: Comcast Cable and Sky satellite television service in Britain and parts of Europe.

“In addition, as of today and for the duration of this situation, our senior leaders … and I have chosen to donate 100% of our salaries to charitable organizations that support COVID’s relief efforts. -19 “, said Roberts.

The five executives who plan to donate their salaries are Roberts, Shell, Michael J. Cavanagh, chief financial officer of Comcast; Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson; and Jeremy Darroch, the general manager of Sky.

Roberts’ salary in 2018 was $ 3.2 million, Cavanagh received almost $ 2 million, and Watson earned $ 1.5 million, according to regulatory documents.

On Monday, Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger announced that he would forfeit his salary starting today. Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he would give up 50% of his salary.

While business leaders earn multi-million dollar salaries, they also receive stock and other benefits that dramatically increase their compensation.

Meanwhile, Netflix has set up a $ 100 million rescue fund for Hollywood workers, and WarnerMedia has also pledged $ 100 million to rescue production crews.

“I am also grateful to the leaders of Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky who have come together again and again to do the right thing and take care of our teams,” said Roberts, noting that all of the employees who were able to work from home were now doing this. “Where we have people who need to be in an office or in the field, we are doing everything we can to make their environment clean and safe.”

Comcast also announced this week that it has made available educational programs, including thousands of free titles, to its Xfinity cable TV customers so that parents have age-appropriate learning materials to educate their children. the House.

The company has also implemented new procedures and daily temperature controls for employees who deal with the public, including home visits, and has stated that it will distribute automatic installation kits to new residential customers. . In addition, Comcast has joined the commitment of the president of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, not to cut the Internet service for people late in paying their bills.