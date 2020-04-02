The epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic could return to where it started in East Asia, a Singaporean public health expert said on Thursday.

Although the United States is now considered the epicenter of the pandemic – with more than 200,000 cases – “in a month, the epicenter will change,” Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health from the National University of Singapore, said on CNBC’s “Street Signs” program.

“Would he move to South Asia? Asked Teo. “Would he move to Africa or Latin America? We don’t know at the moment, but there is a real risk that the epicenters will continue to move, and this could even return to East Asia. “

COVID-19 first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year, but the virus has since spread to 180 countries and territories. China still accounted for the majority of cases until February, but now the United States, Italy and Spain are the hardest hit.

Meanwhile, a second wave of infections seems to be emerging in countries like China and Singapore – where cases are imported from abroad, reported CNBC.

The first case reported in Singapore occurred in late January, involving a Chinese tourist. The Southeast Asian country has managed to contain local infections through border controls and quarantines – but the number is starting to climb, with 1,000 people infected Wednesday noon, the report said.

“It’s really the fear of what will seed the second wave, that the countries that still suffer the most from coronavirus infection are exporting people with the virus,” said Teo.

The epicenter can move repeatedly until people develop collective immunity – where enough people in a population have become so immune to the virus that it stops the spread of the disease, he said. declared.

This can happen either through a vaccine, or naturally when people are exposed to the virus, added the expert.

In the meantime, he added, it is important to smooth the curve – or spread out new cases so that they don’t overload hospitals all at once.