When Natasha Ott, a 39-year-old social worker from Claremont, died on March 20, relatives suspected she had died of COVID-19.

Ott, who lived in New Orleans, had suffered from symptoms commonly associated with coronavirus infection in the days before his death. Her work has exposed her to outsiders from disadvantaged communities in New Orleans, a city that has become a hotbed of the epidemic.

Ott was tested for COVID-19, but died before receiving the results – which returned negative.

So did she have the virus?

Her doctor suspected that the first test was a false negative and requested a new test. There is little public data on false negative rates for COVID-19 tests, but research in China indicates that it could be around 30%.

On March 25, five days after his death, the second set of Ott’s test results came back – again negative.

On Sunday, relatives of Ott organized an online memorial service. Her boyfriend, who visited him before his death, was still in quarantine this week without symptoms, according to Ott’s sister, Emily Coalson Stamets, who lives in the San Diego area.

Jason Melancon, spokesperson for the New Orleans coroner’s office, said that the results of Ott’s autopsy on March 26 were still pending this week and are not expected for another month.

“Until then, we don’t want to speculate,” on his cause of death, said Coalson Stamets by email on Wednesday.

Coalson Stamets said that Ott, who had served in the Peace Corps in Togo, suffered from giardia, an intestinal infection, but “it would not have caused these symptoms or sudden death.” We know of no other conditions. “

Critics on Twitter have said it is premature for the press to highlight Ott’s case, and have suggested that some in the media overestimate – consciously or not – the dangers of the pandemic.

But there have been many other cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana in recent days, 5,237 in 60 of the 64 parishes in the state. So far, 239 people have died, more than half of them in the New Orleans area, including a 17-year-old high school footballer whose father insisted he didn’t have the virus, although the coroner’s office confirmed this.

Up to 25% of people infected with COVID-19 may not have symptoms, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned last week.

As a result, the agency plans to broaden its recommendations on who should wear masks.

Hospitals in New Orleans have set up special areas to treat all arriving patients, not just those with symptoms of COVID-19, as the virus has become so widespread and testing was still limited this week. Those arriving are called “PUI”, short for “people under investigation” for COVID-19.

“We have to assume they have it,” said Dr. David Mushatt, chief of infectious diseases at Tulane University, who was quarantined this week after being exposed to two patients who sought treatment for infections and then tested positive for the virus.

Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards said state may run out of hospital beds as early as Sunday, and National Guard troops are setting up a 3,000-bed temporary hospital in the city’s convention center this week.